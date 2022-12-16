Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new women’s division matchup for the January 7th Blood & Thunder event. Indie sensation Billie Starkz will be taking on Kayla Kassidy in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
ComicBook
Report: WWE's Plans for a Cody Rhodes Feud Upon His Return From Injury
WWE fans are patiently waiting for Cody Rhodes' return to the ring. "The American Nightmare" has been out of action ever since he tore his pec while training for a match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, and even though he managed to gut his way through the bout he was quickly written off TV afterward via a sneak attack from "The Visionary." Quite a bit has changed about the WWE during Rhodes' absence, most notably regarding its leadership and head booker, but the company has also seen Rollins pivot from one of Monday Night Raw's biggest heels to its top babyface.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Til’ Infinity
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Leon Slater as part of their GCW Til’ Infinity event. The show takes place on December 31st at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Previously announced for the event:. — Los Macizos vs. Masha Slamovich & AKIRA. —...
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Title Match, Seminar, Battle for The Bar and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A training seminar hosted by Drew Gulak and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, which is the final show of 2022. Tonight’s NXT show saw Gulak invite Hank Walker to the seminar, just to observe and not participate. Walker made it clear that he is ready to listen and learn from Gulak.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs....
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
Comments / 0