WWE fans are patiently waiting for Cody Rhodes' return to the ring. "The American Nightmare" has been out of action ever since he tore his pec while training for a match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, and even though he managed to gut his way through the bout he was quickly written off TV afterward via a sneak attack from "The Visionary." Quite a bit has changed about the WWE during Rhodes' absence, most notably regarding its leadership and head booker, but the company has also seen Rollins pivot from one of Monday Night Raw's biggest heels to its top babyface.

2 DAYS AGO