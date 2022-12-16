PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.

