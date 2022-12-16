Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KSLTV
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
KSLTV
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
KSLTV
Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
KSLTV
Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes
PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
KSLTV
West Valley City firefighters visit Ukraine to provide aid and training
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The war in Ukraine might be far away from our homes in Utah, but for two local firefighters, it’s so much more. “You feel like you are so far away, but when you get there, you realize what these people are going through,” said Marcie Mehl.
KSLTV
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
KSLTV
Five people die on Salt Lake City streets, mayor takes emergency action
SALT LAKE CITY — Five people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets in Salt Lake City over the last five frigid days. So, the mayor is taking emergency action. She’s helping to add nearly 100 beds to the system. Heading into the winter, the state and several...
KSLTV
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
KSLTV
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
Pleasant Grove police asks community to rate them through text message survey
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department has launched a text survey that will be sent to citizens after they’ve had certain interactions with officers. About four to six hours after a citizen talked with an officer, they’ll get a text message on their phone, asking them to rate their experience.
KSLTV
Elderly man dies after collapsing on Deer Valley ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — A 75-year-old man has died after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort Tuesday morning. According to the resort, ski patrol was called out to the Homeward Bound ski run at approximately 10:45 a.m., where they administered aid to the skier. He was then put in an ambulance.
KSLTV
3 cars damaged in reckless driving crash; police investigating
SALT LAKE CITY — Several cars were damaged Monday morning after police say a man drove recklessly through downtown Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident began at 8:34 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a gray car being driven “recklessly and dangerously” near 600 S. 200 East.
KSLTV
Why a Utah woman has to pay the price of gift card fraud committed hundreds of miles away
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — Some people buy gift cards because they believe it is safer than giving cash, but a Cedar Hills woman says she will never buy a gift card again after a crook made off with hundreds of dollars she thought were secure. Last Christmas, Jana Gunderson...
KSLTV
SLC Mayor signs emergency declaration to expand homeless shelter capacity after five deaths
SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an emergency declaration to expand capacity at homeless resource centers in Salt Lake City after five people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets. As soon as service providers can make the beds available, that will create 25 additional beds at...
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
KSLTV
Babies, children ‘celebrate’ holiday season at Intermountain Healthcare facilities
SALT LAKE CITY — Nurses and volunteers at Intermountain Healthcare are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season. “At many Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho, nurses wrap babies in the nursery in Christmas stockings and give the parents the stocking as a memento. For babies in the neonatal ICU, some nurses dress up as Santa and hold those tiny babies on their lap for a photo opportunity. And some hospitals with children’s units have Santa make a visit to older children,” read a Wednesday morning press release from Intermountain Healthcare.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Rose Park armed suspect in police custody
SALT LAKE CITY — A large number of police officers and a police helicopter were searching for a suspected gunman in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park area. The incident happened at approximately 12:15. Salt Lake Police sent a tweet that said they had closed several roads from Sterling...
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
Comments / 0