Sandy, UT

Five railroad cars derail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes

PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
Elderly man dies after collapsing on Deer Valley ski run

PARK CITY, Utah — A 75-year-old man has died after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort Tuesday morning. According to the resort, ski patrol was called out to the Homeward Bound ski run at approximately 10:45 a.m., where they administered aid to the skier. He was then put in an ambulance.
3 cars damaged in reckless driving crash; police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY — Several cars were damaged Monday morning after police say a man drove recklessly through downtown Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident began at 8:34 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a gray car being driven “recklessly and dangerously” near 600 S. 200 East.
Babies, children ‘celebrate’ holiday season at Intermountain Healthcare facilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Nurses and volunteers at Intermountain Healthcare are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season. “At many Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho, nurses wrap babies in the nursery in Christmas stockings and give the parents the stocking as a memento. For babies in the neonatal ICU, some nurses dress up as Santa and hold those tiny babies on their lap for a photo opportunity. And some hospitals with children’s units have Santa make a visit to older children,” read a Wednesday morning press release from Intermountain Healthcare.
UPDATE: Rose Park armed suspect in police custody

SALT LAKE CITY — A large number of police officers and a police helicopter were searching for a suspected gunman in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park area. The incident happened at approximately 12:15. Salt Lake Police sent a tweet that said they had closed several roads from Sterling...
