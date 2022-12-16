Read full article on original website
Charlotte man charged with custodial interference after abducting child
State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said the man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound along University Village Boulevard, near the on-ramps to I-485....
State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his said, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes
CHARLOTTE — Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends. “He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said. Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old. A few...
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm...
School bus video shows last time missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was seen, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Authorities released surveillance video on Tuesday, independently confirming when a missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was last seen. A vigil was also held as the FBI, SBI and Cornelius Police Department continue to investigate the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari. Madalina’s mother and stepfather said they last saw...
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during NC Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
Clothes and backpack belonging to missing 11-year-old gone from family's home: Police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari told investigators that her husband "put her family in danger" before she was arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance, documents revealed. Arrest records obtained by WCNC Charlotte show that Diana Cojocari contacted her family in Moldova about...
Video shows the last confirmed location of missing 11-year-old girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A newly released video recorded 29 days ago -- and 24 days before the 11-year-old girl was officially reported missing -- is the last time investigators can say with certainty that Madalina Cojocari was seen. The video released Tuesday shows the girl getting off the Bailey...
Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers following a medical emergency. According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital. On Tuesday night, Lauber passed away...
