New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said the man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound along University Village Boulevard, near the on-ramps to I-485....
State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his said, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm...
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
