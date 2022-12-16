Read full article on original website
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations
SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas. Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that...
Celebrating an early Christmas with need South Texas children | Good Things Happen
SAN ANTONIO — They say it takes a village to raise a child. One organization that works to help South Texas's foster kids was recently calling the village to action. Seguin-headquartered TruLight 127 Ministries is seeking the community's support to continue helping needy children. "We are asking mostly for...
One day: The case of Lina Sardar Khil | Unsolved San Antonio
3-year-old Lina disappeared from a playground in December 2021. One year later, investigators have few leads, and her family is grasping for hope.
Survivor of deadly San Marcos fire walks graduation stage
The fire killed five people and burned 68% of Zach's body. He has since had to relearn everything.
San Antonio families mourning after two teens were fatally struck by a car while walking home
Loved ones said 15-year-old Jordan Canedo and 17-year-old James Solis were walking home from the mall. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.
Need a gift? Get thrifty at this San Antonio shop before Christmas and support a good cause
SAN ANTONIO — Christmas is days away and the racks are full of deals at The Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Thrift Shop on the city's north side. Thrifting is gaining in popularity. Retail experts report shoppers are coping with inflation by spending their money in thrift stores. However, unlike...
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Hard freeze to hit San Antonio and the Hill Country ahead of Christmas
TEXAS, USA — Late this week and the Christmas weekend, San Antonio, the Hill Country and surrounding areas will get hit hard with an arctic blast and a hard freeze. Low temperatures on Friday morning in the city 18° degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative numbers. We will see highs only in the mid 30s.
Warming centers to open in San Antonio ahead of Friday freeze
Feels-like temperatures are expected to dip below zero in the Alamo City as we near Christmas. Here's how the city is preparing.
