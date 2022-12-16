ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley

A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
MIDVALE, UT

