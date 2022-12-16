Read full article on original website
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
KSLTV
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
kjzz.com
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
kslnewsradio.com
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
KSLTV
Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
ABC 4
Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
KSLTV
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY, Utah — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with...
Man arrested with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Tooele Co. traffic stop
A minor infraction led Utah Highway Patrol to find more than 300 pounds of marijuana in a man's vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 18.
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
KSLTV
Multi-vehicle crash kills one, closes eastbound 3500 South at 2200-2400 West
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was killed, and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving five different vehicles Friday evening. The crash caused a road closure on the ramp from Interstate-215 northbound to 3500 South eastbound. Traffic exiting I-215 from southbound to east bound 3500 South is also being diverted.
Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley
A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
KSLTV
Pleasant Grove police asks community to rate them through text message survey
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department has launched a text survey that will be sent to citizens after they’ve had certain interactions with officers. About four to six hours after a citizen talked with an officer, they’ll get a text message on their phone, asking them to rate their experience.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Possible armed suspect sought in Rose Park Field area; residents asked to stay inside
Find an updated story here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are conducting a door-to-door search near Rose Park field for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed. Police are asking area residents to remain in the houses and call...
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
