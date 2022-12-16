Read full article on original website
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
