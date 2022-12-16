This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. When I discovered “Vagabond,” I was the same age as Sandrine Bonnaire in the film, about 20 years old. The character of Mona claims only one value: freedom. Whatever the cost, despite hunger, thirst (lack of cigarettes too). Even if it means giving up her life. She categorically refuses the codes that society wants to impose on her.

