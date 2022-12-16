Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo on How He Reconfigured ‘Winter,’ a ‘Sad Christmas Album,’ to Fully Incorporate ‘That Weezer Crunch’
The subtitle of Weezer’s new EP is “Winter,” but given the band’s enduring vitality, it feels like anything but the winter of their years — even if Weezer has been a band for three decades now, releasing 15 studio albums and over a dozen hit singles since forming in 1992. At the age of 52, frontman Rivers Cuomo is rocking as hard as ever… and that applies to records that include symphonic enhancement, like “SZNZ: Winter,” which arrives today, the first day of the titular season.
Dolly Parton isn't sure 'whose d--- idea' it was to record a secret song and bury it in Dollywood
Dolly Parton told Kelly Clarkson she's dying to dig up a song she wrote that's buried in a time capsule at her theme park "Dollywood." She also revealed when the secret song will see the light of day.
Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Chance the Rapper visited West Africa earlier this year, he initially thought his trip with fellow Chicago hip-hop artist Vic Mensa would be just another vacation getaway. Instead, the Grammy winner connected with Mensa’s father’s family in Ghana and other natives from...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Radiohead offshoot debuts new songs in San Francisco but says it won't return
The Smile was not pleased with the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Jessica Simpson Goes Punk in Miu Miu Combat Boots, Latex Leggings & Blue Faux-Fur Coat
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — complete with a high fashion take on the ultimate punk-rock shoe. In a reposted image on one of her fan pages on Instagram, the FN cover star was spotted in a fluffy blue faux-fur coat, layered over black latex leggings and what appeared to be frayed denim shorts. Simpson complemented the outfit with an ombre orange knit beanie, an unlined black leather tote bag and a large statement necklace....
The TikTok-viral metallic UGG mini boots are back in stock
The UGG Classic Mini Max metallic boots are the hottest shoe of the season.
SFGate
Netflix Adds Nike Training Club Workout Collection, Sets Launch Date
Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its offerings, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The first five programs including “Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” (13 episodes), “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” (seven episodes), “Fall in Love with Vinyasa” (six episodes), “HIT & Strength with Tara” (14 episodes), “Feel-Good Fitness” (six episodes) will become available starting on Dec. 30. Additional courses will be added throughout the next year. The complete collection will include over 90 Nike Training Club workouts.
SFGate
‘Pink Flamingos’: From ‘Vile, Stupid and Repulsive’ to One of the Greatest Movies of All Time
In 1973, Variety labeled “Pink Flamingos,” the director’s gleeful send-up of bad taste, “one of the most vile, stupid and repulsive films ever made.”. John Waters Returns to Filmmaking After Nearly 20 Years to Direct Adaptation of His Novel 'Liarmouth'. 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Casts...
SFGate
Audrey Diwan on How Agnès Varda’s ‘Vagabond’ Impressed Her as an Aspiring Young Filmmaker
This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. When I discovered “Vagabond,” I was the same age as Sandrine Bonnaire in the film, about 20 years old. The character of Mona claims only one value: freedom. Whatever the cost, despite hunger, thirst (lack of cigarettes too). Even if it means giving up her life. She categorically refuses the codes that society wants to impose on her.
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Surpasses $550 Million Globally
“Avatar: The Way of Water” notched a major box office milestone, crossing $550 million in global ticket sales. But the $350 million-budgeted film has ways to go to break even and achieve profitability in its theatrical run. Lucky for director James Cameron and Disney, which holds the rights to...
Comments / 0