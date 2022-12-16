ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Saks OFF 5TH to reopen two Chicago stores

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaxVL_0jkVPxdP00

Saks OFF 5TH reopening Chicago locations 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.

The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.

A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side.

"Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."

Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.

Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

New Chicago tow ordinance is not putting the brakes on rogue towers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "For us, it was either pay our rent and our bills or try and get this car out," Jonnie Zing said as he described the dilemma his family faced as of mid-December. After an accident, the Zings became victims of a tow truck company operating without a license to tow vehicles in the city of Chicago.The accident happened right before Thanksgiving. For more than a month, the Zings have been negotiating with the tow company and their insurer over the price to pay to get the keys back. The towing bill, which Zing claims was blank when he signed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rosy's family-owned bakery in Little Village is beloved by its customers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are so many wonderful small businesses in Chicago, and many of them are family affairs. We recently made an early morning run to Rosy's Bakery in the Little Village neighborhood.We found family, fun, and some terrific treats.It was a quiet and rainy Wednesday morning, but inside Rosy's Bakery, things were hopping.Owners Fernando and Eddie had been there since way early in the morning, and did we mention they're father and son? So how's that going?"It's nice to have a family-owned business," Eddie said. "We always sometimes we get in the way. You know, we think differently,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Unknown person throws paint on cars parked in front of Rogers Park fire hydrant

CHICAGO (CBS) – Vandal or vigilante?That's the debate on one residential street in Rogers Park. Someone has been throwing paint on cars parked illegally, usually late at night or early in the morning.As CBS 2's Sara Machi explained, this anonymous act does have its supporters.Dry paint is permanently dripping over the side of the curb where someone recently poured it on top of parked cars. Photos shared to the social media app Nextdoor showed the damage."Nobody has the right to damage anybody else's property," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "No one, at all."The neighbor said her friend...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home... the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe.Even under gray skies, the skyline catches the eye."People around here call it 'Tent City.'"But Andy Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Peter Salvino, 25, last seen leaving party in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A desperate search was under way Monday night to find Northwestern University Ph.D. student Peter Salvino, who vanished after leaving a party in Lincoln Park over the weekend.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Salvino's friends and family have been out looking for clues into his disappearance. They remained committed to their mission this chilly night."We've been here all day today; all day yesterday; all night yesterday," said Salvino's brother-in-law, Scotty Gruszka.They gathered at the gate to the DePaul University Lincoln Park Campus at Lincoln and Fullerton avenues and Halsted Street. A missing persons flyer for Salvino was affixed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza, Aurora closing early due to winter storm; Wrigleyville site reopens Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Facing a looming winter storm that is expected to bring blowing snow and frigid temperatures starting Thursday, the three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will be closing early.Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago and Christkindlmarket in Aurora will close at 4 p.m. Thursday,and remain closed on Friday and Saturday, meaning Thursday will be the last day to enjoy those two German-themed holiday markets.Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but plans to reopen on Monday, and will be open daily from Monday through New Year's Eve.Further updates about the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be posted on the Christkindlmarket website and the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville Facebook page. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Rush on to stock up on everything from snowblowers to baked goods ahead of snowstorm

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Christmas week at the grocery store is typically congested, but a menacing snowstorm set to strike before Christmas is adding to wait times.On Tuesday night, two days ahead of the snowstorm on Thursday, the rush was on for everything from food to presents – and snowblowers, salt, and shovels.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, products were being bought up as fast as they came in at Lemoi Ace Hardware, at 1008 Davis St. just west of the Davis Street Purple Line stop in Evanston.It was to the point where inventory was depleted. There was just one...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: timing, snow amounts, and other hazards Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first major winter storm of the season is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the first snow arriving in Chicagoland by Thursday morning, strong winds blowing in by the afternoon, and temperatures plunging to the single digits by Thursday night, and the bitter cold staying through Christmas.SNOW TIMING AND AMOUNTSSnow begins in far northwest Illinois late Wednesday night. The snow makes it to the far western suburbs (De Kalb County, etc.) by 8 a.m. Thursday, and gets to the city of  Chicago by 11 a.m., and to northwest Indiana counties by early afternoon. Snow totals...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Glass window crashes to ground in Jewelers Row, pedestrian injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was injured when glass window fell from the second floor and shattered on the ground in Jewelers Row in the Loop Tuesday night.Police said, around 5:15 p.m., the glass fell from a window two stories up at the Jewelers Center at the Mallers Building, at 5 S. Wabash Ave.Surveillance video showed the moment the glass broke. Exit stairs from the Washington/Wabash Loop 'L' stop are located nearby.Police said a female of unknown age was on the sidewalk when a piece of glass from the window hit her in the head. She suffered a cut to the forehead, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Red caution tape was set up at the scene as firefighters cleaned up the glass.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body of missing Ph.D. student Peter Salvino pulled from Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a missing Northwestern University Ph.D. student was pulled from the water in Diversey Harbor Tuesday evening. The police Marine Unit removed the body from the harbor near Cannon and Fullerton drives around 5:15 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed it was the body of Peter Salvino, 25, who was reported missing over the weekend. The Salvino family released this statement: "We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting in Marquette Park kills man in parked car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot and killed in a car in Marquette Park Tuesday night.The man was in a parked car in the 2900 block of West Redfield Drive in the Southwest side park at 6:56 p.m. when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, police said.One of the bullets struck the man in the head, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He died at the hospital.As of Tuesday night, no one was in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm to bring frigid temps; where to keep warm in Chicago and Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A significant winter storm is expected to arrive in Chicagoland on Thursday, bringing possible blizzard conditions, and sending temperatures plummeting into the single digits Thursday night.The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:Englewood Community Service Center1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620312-747-0200Garfield Community Service Center10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612312-746-5400Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653312-747-2300North Area Community Service Center845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640312-744-2580South...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chanukah Car Menorah Parade kicks off tonight in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the first night of Chanukah and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Chicago.That includes checking out a car menorah parade.About 75 cars topped with menorahs will leave the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois headquarters in Rogers Park at 5:30 tonight.They'll drive to the Loop and then to Logan Square.That's where you'll find more Chanukah festivities and grand menorah lighting.Organizers say "at a time when antisemitism is on the rise, Chanukah is an important reminder to stand with the Jewish community in the fight against hate and bigotry."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City begins towing cars in illegal, questionable spots ahead of snowstorm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day ahead of a dangerous snowstorm, the city is not messing around.They were already out on Wednesday, ticketing and towing cars parked in areas where snow plows have a hard time getting through. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Wednesday, the message is to go move your car right now if it's parked in an illegal or questionable spot.They towed six cars first thing Wednesday morning.Chartreuse city tow trucks are a sight no driver wants to see – especially the day before the snow is falling and blowing around.  But we are told the tickets and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 years later, multiple Chicago cops will likely be suspended for wrong raid on innocent family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago Police officers and supervisors should be suspended for their roles in a wrongful raid on the home of an innocent family in 2017, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says.The agency released the findings of its probe Tuesday after it spent years investigating how police handled the raid at the home of then 9-year-old Peter Mendez, his 5-year-old brother Jack and their parents."I'm grateful that they are finally getting disciplined," said Peter, who is now a freshman in high school. "But in my opinion, it should have happened sooner."It all started in November of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy