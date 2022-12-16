Lake State women's hoops fends off Illinois Springfield

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Lake Superior State women’s basketball team learned a valuable lesson on Thursday about maintaining focus and staying poised in its non-conference tilt against the visiting University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars.

The Lakers pulled out a dramatic 82-77 win after losing a 19-point lead and actually falling behind by four in the final quarter.

“It’s always easier to learn a lesson in a win,” Laker coach Brandon Lokken said afterwards with a smile.

Things started out very well for LSSU as the Lakers had their way in the paint, particularly Mattison Rayman. She scored early and often inside for Lake State and put on a dazzling display of post moves. Her teammates helped her by moving the ball around the perimeter and allowing Rayman to get a seal on her defender and call for the ball. Time and time again, the Lakers fed her the ball in the post and she made good on those passes, converting them into layups.

“We had a definite size advantage,” Lokken said. “And in the first half, we were really able to take advantage of it. Rayman was 9-of-10 from the floor. She was definitely an anchor for us tonight.”

Rayman scored 24 points to lead all scorers in the game, and also grabbed eight rebounds.

As it so often happens, when a team starts hammering its opposition in the post, the double-teams come quickly and often. Prairie Stars began to send help to force Rayman to give up the ball. She was more than happy to oblige, which created open shots on the perimeter. LSSU knocked down those shots, making 10 three-pointers in the game, including a 4-of-5 performance from distance from guard Brittany Bowman.

When the Prairie Stars defense began to change its rotation to account for Bowman, she simply swung the ball to back-court mate Jaden Wilder, who was perfect from beyond the arc, going 3-for-3, Bowman finished the game with 12 points, while Wilder hit for 14. The Lakers shared the ball as a team and had 24 assists on the night, twice what the visitors had.

The lesson that Lokken referred to came in the second half. LSSU took a 44-32 lead into halftime and it looked like the Lakers were one or two baskets away from turning the game into a blowout.

The Prairie Stars had other ideas however and slapped a full-court press on Lake Superior halfway through the third. LSSU struggled mightily against the pressure and of the Lakers’ 23 turnovers on the night, half of them probably came in that five-minute stretch.

“They were really able to speed us up,” Lokken said of the Springfield pressure. “They got aggressive with the press and we stopped executing. All it takes against that kind of pressure is for one person to stop coming to the ball, or to dribble into a corner and then you start to get into trouble. One turnover becomes three, which turns into points for them and then we are on our heels.”

The Prairie Dogs took clawed their way out of the hole and took their first lead at 59-58 with 16 seconds to go in the third quarter, but CeCe Hacker was able to convert a pair of free throws with one second left in the period to send the Lakers into the final 10 minutes with a 60-59 lead.

With the Prairie Stars leading 64-60 and 6:32 left in the game, the Lakers regained their poise. Wilder knocked down a layup and Rayman converted on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 64-64. Rayman then got a layup inside and Bowman knocked down a triple to put LSSU up 69-65 with 5:22 to play.

Although the Prairie Stars would tie the score several more times down the stretch, they were never able to regain the lead and LSSU got behind the press for layups as the clock began to become a factor.

“We were able to get back to executing the way we wanted to,” Lokken said of his team’s recovery. “We are 3-1 at home now and have to keep the home cooking going on Saturday.”

Lake Superior featured a balanced scoring attack. In addition to the double-figure scorers, the Lakers got nine points from both Grace Bradford and Margot Woughter. Bradford led the team in rebounds with 10, while Woughter dished out seven assists to lead the team.

The Lakers, 3-7, will play their last non-conference game of the season on Saturday as they host the Algoma Thunderbirds. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 pm.

ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD 14 18 27 18 – 77LAKE SUPERIOR 25 19 16 22 – 82

ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD – Zajicek 11, Bardic 13, Schmidt 8, Murphy 4, Douglas 10, Douglas 19, Uhl 22. FT: 12-16; F: 16; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 5-18 (Uhl 3-8, Schmidt 1-2, Bardic 1-1); Reb: 22 (Uhl 9).

LAKE SUPERIOR – Rayman 24; Bradford 9, Woughter 9, Hacker 8, Bowman 12, Wilder 14, Olthof 6. FT: 14-21; F: 14; Fouled out: Bowman; 3PFG: 10-17 (Bowman 4-5, Wilder 3-3, Bradford 1-2, Woughter 1-3, Hacker 1-3); Reb: 29 (Bradford 10).