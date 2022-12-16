Mountain Low: Pelicans Drop Second Straight In Utah

The Pelicans were unable to hold on to a double-digit second half lead and fell to 0-3 this season against the Jazz.

After putting together a seven-game winning streak, the last thing the New Orleans Pelicans expected was to go on the road and lose two straight.

But that's exactly what happened, as the Pelicans squandered a 13-point second half lead on their way to a 132-129 loss to the Utah Jazz.

It's the first time the Pels have lost back-to-back games since falling to Atlanta and Indiana back in early November.

With Memphis routing Milwaukee the Pelicans also move down into second place in the Western Conference standings at 18-10.

After being ahead 81-68 with eight minutes remaining in the third period, New Orleans found itself down three with 12.1 seconds remaining. The Pelicans defense had given up 32 fourth quarter points to the Jazz, it's third consecutive quarter surrendering 30 points or more.

Their final possession in regulation turned into a scramble after CJ McCollum's deep triple from the top of the key bounced off the rim. The ball found its way into the hands of Devonte Graham who swung it to Zion Williamson who passed it to Trey Murphy III who buried the corner three to tie the score at 123 each with two seconds left to play.

The Jazz had one chance to win in regulation and almost stole the victory as Lauri Markkanen was able to get a shot off, but Larry Nance rejected it, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra frame the Pelicans were only able to manage six points, four of those coming from Williamson, on 3-of-9 shooting.

Zion led the way with a team-high 31 points, to go along with eight rebounds, and eight assists.

CJ McCollum finished with 28 points, and New Orleans had six players reach double figures.

The Pelicans shot 40 percent from distance, making 12 of their 30 three point attempts, and converted better than 80 percent of their free throws.

However, it was the defense that failed the Pelicans on Thursday night.

New Orleans gave up 96 points over the final three quarters of regulation, allowing the Jazz to make 48 percent of their shots, including almost 40 percent from beyond the arc.

They had no answer for the duo of Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, as they combined for 60 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists on while making 23 of their 41 shots from the floor (12-of-23 3PA).

Malik Beasley (17 points) and Walker Kessler (11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) were effective once again off the bench.

And the Jazz were able to get to the free throw line 37 times on Thursday after taking 28 freebies on Tuesday, the two highest single-game totals against New Orleans all season long.

It was a frustrating loss for a team that started the week riding so high.

Utah swept the season series against the Pelicans, 3-0 and has won five of the last six between the two teams.

New Orleans will look to salvage the road trip on Saturday when they face the Phoenix Suns in the final game of their season series.

The Pelicans lead 2-1 after taking two at the Smoothie King Center last weekend.

