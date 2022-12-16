NFL legend Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. According to Harris’ son, the former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback passed away overnight on Wednesday (Dec. 21). A cause of death has yet to be revealed. More from VIBE.comWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub BrawlTerrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On CameraBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More Allegations NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement regarding Harris’ death. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest...

