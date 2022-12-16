Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72
NFL legend Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. According to Harris’ son, the former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback passed away overnight on Wednesday (Dec. 21). A cause of death has yet to be revealed. More from VIBE.comWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub BrawlTerrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On CameraBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More Allegations NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement regarding Harris’ death. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest...
Giants’ defense aims to subdue Justin Jefferson, Vikings
There will be heavy NFC playoff implications for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday when they collide
CBS Sports’ Noah Eagle to call Broncos Vs. Rams game on Nickelodeon
Noah Eagle is a CBS Sports correspondent and the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers. Eagle got the gig with the Clipper when he was a fresh graduate from Syracuse University. Another very notable alumni from the college is sportscaster Ian Eagle, who happens to be Noah’s dad. He said his dad’s expertise in the […]
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
Seattle131—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Penalties_Soucy, SEA (Interference), 2:05; Leddy, STL (Interference), 4:26. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL (Tripping), 6:07; Mikkola, STL (Hooking), 19:34. Third Period_5, St. Louis,...
Comments / 0