NAD Concierge Reveal Groundbreaking Numbers In Their First Year

 5 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--

Bespoke luxury travel gurus NAD Concierge state results from October 2021 to October 2022 about their exclusive, tailor-made, and experience-based travel services.

NAD Concierge Reveal Groundbreaking Numbers In Their First Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

NAD Concierge delivered remarkable results since opening their business in October 2021. Over 3,600 nights in 5-star hotels worldwide and a client retention rate of 70% within that same year, the positive feedback continues from honeymooners, families, and business executives.

Today they offer a private Yacht trip with VIP tickets to the World Cup in Qatar, wellness trips in exclusive 5-star destinations, and thrilling adventures aside from curating bespoke plans for travelers. Their private approach has satisfied travelers from high-profile industries. The two Saudi founders, Naif Alouda and Saad Al Nemer, are keen on overseeing every detail to ensure each client’s safety, privacy, and comfort.

Naif Alouda and Saad Al Nemer adopted the slogan “The World Revolves Around You” to represent their brand; it’s their precise strategy when designing travel itineraries. Naif Alouda pursued his passion for hospitality and acquired a master’s degree in International Hotel Management from the Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland. He has trained in 5 countries, with a passion for travel and hospitality since childhood. Saad Al Nemer grew up devoted to business, earning a bachelor’s degree in Project Management with extensive courses in Risk Management, Strategic Planning, and Cost Control in the UK. His studies provided him with the tools to serve the best options at competitive prices. Today he manages NAD Concierge alongside his partner. “Going the extra mile is what it takes to offer a unique experience rather than just taking a trip; this is our ultimate goal,” said Saad.

Book with NAD Concierge for an unmatched bespoke experience, and stay tuned on their social accounts @nadconcierge for all things travel.

About NAD Concierge

NAD Concierge is an exclusive bespoke luxury service provider that turns dreams into reality. Founded by two Saudi visionaries, Naif Alouda and Saad Al Nemer, the company is transparent in putting the client in charge and providing easy travel solutions. Clients can expect tailored high-end travel revolving around their interests and desires, itineraries including transportation, separate bookings within the trip, and step-by-step execution. Whether a solo traveler, honeymooner, or a group, NAD Concierge caters to high-end luxury for every type of traveler. The World Revolves Around You.

