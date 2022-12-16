ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVAL

OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital

Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'

RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KVAL

Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Warm Springs Tribal Police search for missing endangered 18-year-old

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Police is asking the public for more information to help bring an 18-year-old home for the holidays. LeBron Boise vanished from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, and is considered endangered due to current weather conditions and comments by Boise about self-harm and suicide, says police.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KVAL

Latest winter blast brings ice threat to parts of Oregon this week

EUGENE, Ore. — Ice takes aim at parts of Western Oregon this week as the rest of the country falls into a deep freeze. Temperatures will fall at or below freezing Thursday afternoon. That coincides with the chance of rain. Freezing rain is expected late Thursday night into Friday morning. That's prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Thursday through Friday morning. The biggest threat involves hazardous driving conditions, power outages, and severe tree damage.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVAL

Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!

OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
OREGON STATE

