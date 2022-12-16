Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. DURANT’S DELUGE – The Pistons stewed for 45 hours after letting an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in three horrific minutes to start Friday’s second half of what became a loss to Sacramento. Against the NBA’s hottest team, they played an even more impressive first half on Sunday and led by 17. But the third quarter got them again – and this time it was more about Kevin Durant’s individual brilliance than a Pistons malaise. Durant scored 13 first-half points but hit the Pistons with a 26-point deluge in the third quarter. The Pistons went from a 19-point lead to a seven-point deficit, but they cut it to a point on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple off a Killian Hayes steal and assist with 39 seconds to play before Kyrie Irving hit two of three free throws 11 seconds later. An Alec Burks layup with 11 seconds to play was offset by two Durant free throws. Bogdanovic’s attempt at a tying triple at the buzzer was well short. Durant hit 8 of 10 shots and 7 of 7 free throws in the third quarter and in the final 50 seconds, he went 3 of 3 from the 3-point line. Brooklyn went 0 of 4 from three in the first quarter, then hit 12 of its next 17 triples. They finished 15 of 29 while the Pistons hit just 8 of 30. The Nets shot 71.4 percent in the third quarter and were a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line – two from Kyrie Irving and one from Edmund Sumner in addition to Durant’s last-minute barrage. The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and they’ve done it with an offense that came in No. 4 in the NBA over the past month, sure to go up after Sunday’s breathtaking second half.

