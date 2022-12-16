Read full article on original website
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night as they face the Dallas Mavericks (15-16). Minnesota and Dallas just went head-to-head on Monday night where the Timberwolves took a 116-106 victory over the Mavericks. Both Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Edwards also moved to the third spot on the Wolves All-Time three-pointers list.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
After notching back-to-back wins over a pair of Western Conference squads, the Wine & Gold welcome the beast of the East as the Bucks come to town for a big Central Division showdown on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers weathered a pair of close calls over the...
NBA
Hawks' Dejounte Murray, John Collins return in win over Magic
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray returned for the team’s 126-125 home victory over Orlando on Monday. Murray, who had been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a left ankle injury, finished with 17 points in a team-high 37 minutes of action. Atlanta also got back star forward John Collins, who...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
NBA
Houston Rockets host Boys and Girls Club holiday party at game
The Houston Rockets recently played the Portland Trail Blazers. The game itself was a loss, as Portland emerged triumphant behind Damian Lillard’s 25 points and 10 assists. But the Rockets recorded a victory at the Toyota Center that night. Amidst the night of NBA action, the Rockets hosted a...
NBA
Recap: Wizards use late run in the valley to surge past Suns 113-110
The Wizards arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, and thanks to a timely fourth-quarter run, they were able to do just that. Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) led back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Suns 113-110. "I...
NBA
8 candidates to be Eastern Conference All-Stars in frontcourt
The Eastern Conference sent five frontcourt players to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, and it’s almost automatic that four will return in 2023 for the Feb. 19 contest in Salt Lake City. Kevin Durant (12), Giannis Antetokounmpo (six), Joel Embiid (five) and Jayson Tatum (three) own a combined...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/21/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 21, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 21, 2022. The Western Conference standings are so compact that New Orleans moved a spot in the order Tuesday...
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero holds top spot before key matchup
OK, so “Paolo vs. Jabari” doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way “Larry vs. Magic” does. Or even “Zion vs. Ja” at this point. In time, it could become an ongoing duel worth watching between rookies who entered the league at the same time. Not yet. But ready or not, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. were scheduled to meet head-to-head Wednesday night for the second and final time in this 2022-23 regular season, with Orlando playing at Houston (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass).
NBA
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview
ATLANTA – Talk about flipping the script. After being caught in a nine-game losing streak less than two weeks ago, the Orlando Magic have collected a season-high six straight victories and are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Magic will look to continue their torrid...
NBA
Durant, Nets sizzle in 3rd quarter barrage to squeeze past Pistons
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. DURANT’S DELUGE – The Pistons stewed for 45 hours after letting an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in three horrific minutes to start Friday’s second half of what became a loss to Sacramento. Against the NBA’s hottest team, they played an even more impressive first half on Sunday and led by 17. But the third quarter got them again – and this time it was more about Kevin Durant’s individual brilliance than a Pistons malaise. Durant scored 13 first-half points but hit the Pistons with a 26-point deluge in the third quarter. The Pistons went from a 19-point lead to a seven-point deficit, but they cut it to a point on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple off a Killian Hayes steal and assist with 39 seconds to play before Kyrie Irving hit two of three free throws 11 seconds later. An Alec Burks layup with 11 seconds to play was offset by two Durant free throws. Bogdanovic’s attempt at a tying triple at the buzzer was well short. Durant hit 8 of 10 shots and 7 of 7 free throws in the third quarter and in the final 50 seconds, he went 3 of 3 from the 3-point line. Brooklyn went 0 of 4 from three in the first quarter, then hit 12 of its next 17 triples. They finished 15 of 29 while the Pistons hit just 8 of 30. The Nets shot 71.4 percent in the third quarter and were a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line – two from Kyrie Irving and one from Edmund Sumner in addition to Durant’s last-minute barrage. The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and they’ve done it with an offense that came in No. 4 in the NBA over the past month, sure to go up after Sunday’s breathtaking second half.
NBA
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Postgame Quotes | 12/19/22
On Jonas Valančiūnas giving the Pelicans a good start to the game:. “I thought JV (Jonas Valančiūnas) was great. He followed the game plan. He knew that they were going to be helping off on him and he was going to have his open looks. He took shots and knocked them down. Unfortunately, it wasn't in the winning effort for us, but a really good game for JV.”
NBA
Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs and Milwaukee Bucks will have played three times this season after tonight's game ends. The Bucks have won the first two games, but both have those have come in Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is coming off a nine point win over the Pelicans on Monday. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Phoenix for battle in the desert
The Wizards (11-20) are battling through a tough stretch. They head to Phoenix to take on the Suns (19-12) for their fourth West Coast game in a row, looking to snap a 10-game slide. Can Bradley Beal and Co. snap the losing streak? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE:...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.20.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI: Bulls (11-18, 4-11 on the road) at Heat: (16-15, 9-6 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Heat: Butler: 21 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2022
The team with the NBA’s best current record – as well as the league champion from 2021 – makes its lone visit of 2022-23 to the Smoothie King Center on Monday at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (21-8) has been sold out well in advance.
NBA
Chuma Okeke Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgical Procedure on Left Knee
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KAY-kay) has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. A chondroplasty was performed and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Okeke (6’8”, 230, 8/18/98) has played in 18 games (seven starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.2...
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
