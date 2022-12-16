Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Jayvees pull away in third quarter, down Bassett by 13
BASSETT - Franklin County used a 15-6 third-quarter run Thursday to subdue Bassett, 51-38, in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball contest. Franklin County led 16-9 after the opening quarter and despite being outscored 10-8 in the second stanza, the Eagles managed to attain a 24-19 edge at intermission. The...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County pulls away from Bassett in final frame
BASSETT - Paced by a 32-point first half, Franklin County topped Bassett, 58-50, in a non-district boys varsity basketball game Thursday on the road. The Eagles (6-1) led by nine points at halftime, but the Bengals cut the spread to six points, 44-38, after three periods of play. Bassett pulled...
Vols fall, Hokies rise in latest AP Top 25 College Basketball poll
(WJHL) – Opposite results for Tennessee and Virginia Tech men’s basketball on Saturday sent them in different directions in Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll. The Vols visited then-No. 9 Arizona on Saturday and fell 75-70 in a hostile road environment. Rick Barnes and crew fell two spots to No. 8 in the updated rankings, […]
Virginia Tech's desire to be state's team shows in recruiting under coach Brent Pry
When Virginia Tech was rolling, when it was one of the top teams year after year in the Big East and then the ACC, it did so by recruiting its own state hard, and recruiting it well. Brent Pry, who was hired 55 weeks ago, is in the process of...
WDBJ7.com
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
chathamstartribune.com
Bringing beauty, wellness to downtown Danville
The Old YMCA building on Main Street in Danville is getting a makeover as the Beauty and Wellness Center comes to Southside. It started with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 9, that announced its official opening. Residents were led on tour through the building to see how it could be developed. They were taken through a kitchen, office areas, classrooms, daycares, a room for group activities and a large gymnasium.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Schools change from 7-point grading scale to 10-point
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way it grades students and how often. The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale. An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a...
Franklin News Post
Rewarding work: New school resource officers finish first semester in Franklin County schools
After starting in August, Franklin County’s six new school resource officers have officially completed their first semester of service. The state grant that provided the funding for the six new SRO positions in Franklin County Public Schools required the SROs to have a certain number of years of law enforcement experience. To comply with that requirement, Overton brought a new hire on board and pulled five of his existing officers to fill the six SRO positions. Adding the positions allowed the division to cover its elementary schools with SROs, with each officer covering two different elementary schools.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
WSLS
Tracking a pair of storms Thursday, Friday after calm, cold start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Much like we did in Sunday’s weather article, we’ll go in reverse order to highlight a pair of storm systems first. Then, we’ll talk more about the immediate forecast. Two Turtle Dov---uhh---Storm Systems. Later this week, we’re dealt with a one-two punch of...
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Franklin News Post
Henry County among Virginia localities with highest drug overdose rate
MARTINSVILLE — Henry County is top five in the list of counties for the most fatal drug overdoses in the state of Virginia according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Perspectives Newsletter. In 2021, the Virginia areas with the most opioid overdose deaths were Petersburg, Richmond, Hopewell and...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
