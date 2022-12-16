Read full article on original website
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital
Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Warm Springs Tribal Police search for missing endangered 18-year-old
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Police is asking the public for more information to help bring an 18-year-old home for the holidays. LeBron Boise vanished from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, and is considered endangered due to current weather conditions and comments by Boise about self-harm and suicide, says police.
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds home intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for finishing the job after he caught a home intruder holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Duggan said a man climbed over his home's fence in South Carolina and ran through the yard...
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
