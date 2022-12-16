ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 1

Related
messenger-news.com

Houston County Commissioners Meet Before the Holidays

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Dec. 13 in downtown Crockett. The commissioners voted to give their new insurance coordinator power to negotiate rates and the commissioners voted to authorize a new purchasing agreement to buy at COOP prices. The court first listened to public...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson Announces Retirement

GRAPELAND – In a letter presented to the Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) school board, Don Jackson announced his retirement as superintendent after the current school year. The letter said:. “After 35 years of service, I am planning on retiring on June 30th, 2023. I wanted to notify you...
GRAPELAND, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who killed a couple at their home on North Raguet Street in Sept. 2021 has pleaded guilty to their deaths. Michael Rodriguez voluntarily pleaded guilty to two charges of murder on Wednesday. He received two life sentences in prison plus 10 years on a charge of tampering with evidence.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments

The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Diboll Fire Department advises caution after 2 heat lamp fires

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Fire Department says heat lamps for outdoor animals must be handled carefully, following two structure fires on Tuesday. Ruben Terrazas, from the Diboll Fire Department, said they responded to two shed fires on Tuesday after heat lamps were set up to keep outdoor animals warm.
DIBOLL, TX
CBS19

Triple fatality car crash in Lufkin leaves community heartbroken

LUFKIN, Texas — Three people pronounced dead at the scene after a car crash in Lufkin around midnight Saturday morning. There were six passengers in the car. Officers say none of them were wearing a seatbelt. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital, while one was treated and released. The suspect was treated and then booked into jail.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy