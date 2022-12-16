Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Houston County Commissioners Meet Before the Holidays
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Dec. 13 in downtown Crockett. The commissioners voted to give their new insurance coordinator power to negotiate rates and the commissioners voted to authorize a new purchasing agreement to buy at COOP prices. The court first listened to public...
messenger-news.com
Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson Announces Retirement
GRAPELAND – In a letter presented to the Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) school board, Don Jackson announced his retirement as superintendent after the current school year. The letter said:. “After 35 years of service, I am planning on retiring on June 30th, 2023. I wanted to notify you...
KTRE
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KTRE
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who killed a couple at their home on North Raguet Street in Sept. 2021 has pleaded guilty to their deaths. Michael Rodriguez voluntarily pleaded guilty to two charges of murder on Wednesday. He received two life sentences in prison plus 10 years on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
kjas.com
Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments
The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
KLTV
kjas.com
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
KTRE
Diboll Fire Department advises caution after 2 heat lamp fires
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Fire Department says heat lamps for outdoor animals must be handled carefully, following two structure fires on Tuesday. Ruben Terrazas, from the Diboll Fire Department, said they responded to two shed fires on Tuesday after heat lamps were set up to keep outdoor animals warm.
KLTV
Jacksonville man involved in fatal shooting at Tyler daiquiri shop gets 3 years in prison
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was made in June 2021. A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month for his involvement in a shooting that killed a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop last year. Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty...
KTRE
KTRE
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System said a break in a line has led to a boil water notice being issued for some customers. According to the system, the customers affected include those who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N.
dailypaws.com
Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk
A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
kjas.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
