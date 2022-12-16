ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Quincy comes up just short in loss to Reading in Big 8 boys hoops

 5 days ago
QUINCY, MI. — A strong second half for the Quincy Orioles was just not enough Thursday night as the Reading Rangers used a big first half advantage to hold on and defeat Quincy by the score of 46-39 in Big 8 boys basketball action.

Reading controlled the pace of play in the first half, outscoring Quincy 8-4 in the first quarter and 14-6 in the second quarter to lead 22-10 at the half. Quincy struggled throughout the first half on the offensive side of the floor as they found it increasingly difficult to get any offensive rhythm going.

Quincy started to gain their footing in the second half, with the teams playing to a virtual stalemate in the third quarter, with Reading holding a slim 9-8 advantage, extending the lead ever so slightly to 31-18 after three quarters of play.

Quincy came out and controlled the fourth quarter, scoring nearly at will throughout the final stanza. The Orioles went on to out score Reading 21-15 in the fourth quarter but it just was not enough as the Rangers were able to hang on for the 46-39 win.

Leading the Quincy effort was Brandon Minor who had big double-double, recording 17 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Big man Ashtyn Morris saw his first minutes of the season on Thursday, finishing with six points, five rebounds and two steals. Also adding to the Quincy effort was Ryder Schmachtenberger with four points, four rebounds and three steals while Grant Carter added four points and two assists.

With the tough loss the Quincy Orioles fall to 2-2 overall on the season. The Orioles will have a little time on the practice courts as they will not see action again until Dec. 29-30 when they host the first ever Quincy Holiday Tournament.

Quincy JV improves to 4-0 on the year with win over Reading

QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy JV Orioles hosted Reading Thursday night for their home opener of the new year, a contest the Orioles would claim via a final score of 36-22.

Quincy came out on fire from the early going, creating numerous turnovers, which in turn led to some easy buckets in transition.

Quincy had a slow second quarter, but still managed to hold a slim 15-8 lead at the half. In the second half the Orioles clamped down on defense, playing traditional Quincy basketball. A strong finish and clutch free throws late sealed the deal for the JV Orioles as it was Quincy taking the 36-22 win.

Leading the Quincy JV effort was Jimmy Maynard with 18 points, Clayton Benson with 10 points, and Corey Turner with eight points.

With the victory the Quincy JV Orioles improve to 4-0 on the young season.

