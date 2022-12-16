ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics: Alex Ostopowicz wins all-around competition, Jefferson/Cambridge tops Markesan

 5 days ago

JEFFERSON—Senior Alex Ostopowicz won the all-around competition as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team beat visiting Markesan 114.60-109.35 in a nonconference dual on Thursday.

The EagleJays’ highest scoring discipline was the vault, where they totaled 31.85 points. J/C scored 29.7 in balance beam, 29.15 in floor exercise and 23.9 in uneven bars.

Ostopowicz, who had an all-around score of 30.75, won the uneven bars with a score of 7.6, took second in balance beam (7.9), tied for third in vault (8.0) and placed sixth in floor exercise (7.25).

J/C senior Reagan Kopelke was fifth in the all-around (28.9). She tied for third in the vault with a score of 8.0, took third in the balance beam (7.7), placed fourth in the floor exercise (7.35) and scored 5.85 on uneven bars.

Junior Summer Huebel was sixth in the all-around (28.8). She won the floor exercise (8.05) and the balance beam (7.95), also scoring 7.75 in vault and 5.05 on uneven bars.

Sophomore Olivia Jennrich was seventh in the all-around (25.75). Jennrich was second in the vault with a score of 8.1.

Jefferson has a home dual versus Shorewood on Thursday, Dec. 22.

