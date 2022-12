[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.] Use it. Angela Bassett learned that lesson from Lloyd Richards, the late former dean of her alma mater the Yale School of Drama, years ago. It’s a mantra that came back to her when working on Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as she reprised the role of Queen Ramonda, who becomes leader of the nation of Wakanda in the wake of the death of her son, T’Challa, a plot point that was necessary given the circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Meshing her...

14 MINUTES AGO