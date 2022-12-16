Letter: Apply resources toward saving Earth, not exploring Mars

A decade or so ago, Buzz Aldrin, with other former astronauts, justified missions to Mars (and terraforming Mars) by saying that it would make Americans feel good again.

“America, do you still dream a great dream? Do you still believe in yourself?” he asked.

“Apollo 11 was a symbol of what a great nation and a great people can do if we work hard and work together … that is what Apollo 11 means today,” he said.

I have the greatest respect for those courageous men and what they accomplished. In 1969, I celebrated with all my neighbors as the moon lander touched down and Neil Armstrong took those first steps on the moon. That was over 50 years ago. A lot has changed since then.

Today our country is faced with huge problems of economic disparity. The planet is overpopulated, overpolluted and is overheating. Our oceans have been depleted of fish. Global warming is playing havoc with the world’s food supply, not to mention devastating wars worldwide.

We need more than symbolism to make us feel good about ourselves these days.

Granted, NASA’s space programs have provided good jobs and startup companies inspiring young people to careers in engineering and science, but our planet is in dire straits. Is there a bigger challenge than fixing it?

We need to turn our attention, education and money to preserving this planet. With the countless billions and billions of dollars it will take for manned missions to Mars to make us again feel like a great nation, we could become a greater nation with a NASA-like organization dedicated to the science and engineering of saving the planet.

We could become a great nation working toward the ultimate goal of saving Earth from destruction. I see the benefits of that. But what are the benefits of terraforming Mars, when our children and grandchildren need a healthy Earth where they can live and thrive?

I cannot take the same pride in our space exploration as I used to — not when we have homeless people sleeping in parks; not while our oceans are clogged with plastic; not while the Amazon rainforest is rapidly being cut down; not while the entire planet is facing a point of environmental no return which may spell the end of humankind.

Times have changed and our priorities must change.

I recommend we save Earth first.

Ed Newman

Rocky Mount