Charleston County, SC

John's Island clinic provides free medical care to hundreds a month

CHARLESTON, SC
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD

CHARLESTON, SC
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
DCSO: Man arrested for 2020 homicide at Haven Oaks Apartments

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection to a November 7, 2020 shooting. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Haven Oaks Apartments. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care

CHARLESTON, SC
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

