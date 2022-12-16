Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
John's Island clinic provides free medical care to hundreds a month
John's Island clinic provides free medical care to hundreds a month. John’s Island clinic provides free medical care to …. John's Island clinic provides free medical care to hundreds a month. HOLIDAY PREP: Tips to reduce waste this season. HOLIDAY PREP: Tips to reduce waste this season. Judge orders...
counton2.com
Small replicas of Charleston-area landmarks on display at Cypress Gardens
Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County. Small replicas of Charleston-area landmarks on display …. Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens...
counton2.com
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Judge orders state release more evidence in Murdaugh …. IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening. IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening. 2 The Point 12/18/2022. Sullivan’s Island...
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
counton2.com
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
counton2.com
DCSO: Man arrested for 2020 homicide at Haven Oaks Apartments
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection to a November 7, 2020 shooting. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Haven Oaks Apartments. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim,...
counton2.com
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Sullivan’s Island PD hosts Toys for Tots bike drive. Charleston introduces Mobile Giving Machines. John’s Island clinic provides free medical care to...
counton2.com
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
Comments / 0