Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year's Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court...
MySanAntonio
Florida airports expected to set records during holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport...
Comments / 0