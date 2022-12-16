ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
GAMINGbible

Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy

Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
People

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo

Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
iheart.com

Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach

A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
The Independent

Voices: Helena Bonham Carter has fallen into a familiar trap over Johnny Depp

Helena Bonham Carter’s a bloody good actor. Her performances have won her industry accolades and acclaim – and rightly so. But for me at least, her cultural commentary, it turns out, is far less sparkling than her acting career.In an interview with The Times, Helena Bonham Carter gave it good style about her mate Johnny Depp, who’s also godfather to her kids. You’ll remember Helena and Johnny as two-thirds of the gothic-lite trio they formed alongside Bonham Carter’s ex-partner, Tim Burton.At one point in the 2000s, Team Burton was so prolific that it spawned a Ricky Gervais joke: “And...
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).

