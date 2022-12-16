ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager

Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
TheConversationAU

Global coal use in 2022 is reaching an all-time high, but Australia is bucking the trend

In a year marked by record-smashing floods, fires, heatwaves and droughts, the urgent need to act on climate change has never been more apparent. And yet, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found coal burning for electricity generation will reach record levels this year. Why? Largely because rising natural gas prices, due to sanctions on Russia, is driving demand for less expensive coal to fill the gap in energy supply. The report finds Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “sharply altered the dynamics of coal trade, price levels, and supply and demand patterns in 2022”. The good news, however, is the world’s coal...
TheConversationAU

Fuelled by hope and fear, cryptocurrency markets are primed for contagion

Financial contagions can be triggered easily, if conditions are right. First one financial institution falls and then others follow, like a chain of falling dominoes. The cinder that sparked the global financial crisis in 2007 is considered by many to have been a March 14 briefing by executives of the Lehman Brothers’ investment bank. Under intense questioning from financial analysts, the executives admitted the bank had overstated the value of billions of dollars in subprime mortgages. This news saw Lehman Brothers’ stock price crash, and led to investors losing faith in the entire edifice of complex financial deals that had...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Kelly Evans: The Do's and Don'ts of Regulating Crypto

I was excited to moderate yesterday's Brookings debate over whether to regulate crypto because, truth be told, I hadn't quite made up my own mind about it. My younger self would surely be pounding the table yes, regulate it, you bozos! Look at all the carnage out there! But my older self is more jaded. Regulating crypto seems to me to be not so much about protecting the little guy as about whether to officially allow crypto into the mainstream financial system. By "regulating" it, you're not so much policing it (although on some level you are) as enshrining it. And that to me seems like a very dangerous idea.
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares

Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
Jim Cramer Says These 7 Stocks Will Be Winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March

The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
