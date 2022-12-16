Read full article on original website
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Global coal use in 2022 is reaching an all-time high, but Australia is bucking the trend
In a year marked by record-smashing floods, fires, heatwaves and droughts, the urgent need to act on climate change has never been more apparent. And yet, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found coal burning for electricity generation will reach record levels this year. Why? Largely because rising natural gas prices, due to sanctions on Russia, is driving demand for less expensive coal to fill the gap in energy supply. The report finds Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “sharply altered the dynamics of coal trade, price levels, and supply and demand patterns in 2022”. The good news, however, is the world’s coal...
Fuelled by hope and fear, cryptocurrency markets are primed for contagion
Financial contagions can be triggered easily, if conditions are right. First one financial institution falls and then others follow, like a chain of falling dominoes. The cinder that sparked the global financial crisis in 2007 is considered by many to have been a March 14 briefing by executives of the Lehman Brothers’ investment bank. Under intense questioning from financial analysts, the executives admitted the bank had overstated the value of billions of dollars in subprime mortgages. This news saw Lehman Brothers’ stock price crash, and led to investors losing faith in the entire edifice of complex financial deals that had...
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Here's How Much Money Google Estimates Microsoft's Cloud Business Is Actually Losing
A leaked document from Google shows the company believes Wall Street is too bullish on Microsoft's Azure business, a principal rival. Google's numbers also show Azure had a roughly $3 billion operating loss in fiscal 2022, which ended In June. "There's no way it's that big of a loss," said...
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says
LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
The New Remote Work Trend: Fear of Being Laid Off and Struggling to Find a New Job
Remote workers are the most likely in the U.S. labor force to worry about being laid off and struggling to find a new job quickly, according to a CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. The tech industry, where layoffs have been concentrated, is part of the data story, due to its broader embrace...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Kelly Evans: The Do's and Don'ts of Regulating Crypto
I was excited to moderate yesterday's Brookings debate over whether to regulate crypto because, truth be told, I hadn't quite made up my own mind about it. My younger self would surely be pounding the table yes, regulate it, you bozos! Look at all the carnage out there! But my older self is more jaded. Regulating crypto seems to me to be not so much about protecting the little guy as about whether to officially allow crypto into the mainstream financial system. By "regulating" it, you're not so much policing it (although on some level you are) as enshrining it. And that to me seems like a very dangerous idea.
Goldman Sachs Says the Bank of Japan May Start Tightening, But Others Disagree
Goldman Sachs economists said the Bank of Japan's emphasis on the need to enhance its Japanese government bond market functioning suggests "an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy." Economists at Nomura disagreed and said the move to modify the yield curve control band does not...
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares
Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
Jim Cramer Says These 7 Stocks Will Be Winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March
The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
