Supreme is rounding off the year with a collaborative FW22 collection with Spyder. American ski-apparel company Spyder, which was founded in 1978 by championship-winning skier and coach, David Jacobs of the Canadian National Ski Team in the 1950s and 60s, aims to bring a refreshed and contemporary look to the sport. Noting the gap in the market for fashion-forward ski apparel, Spyder was born and is now one of the most recognizable brands in the market amongst skiers and winter sports athletes alike. From offering a broadened range of padded ski racing sweaters and pants, as well as racing accessories, Spyder has now entered the world of streetwear, combining the functional athletic structure with streetwear silhouettes.

1 DAY AGO