Apt.4b's adidas Forum Low 84 Collaboration Welcomes You Inside Its L.A. Shop
As 2022 draws to a close, Los Angeles-based retailer Apt.4b is teaming up with. on an all-new Forum Low 84 release, dubbed “The Door.”. The sneaker is doused in a dark green palette representing the shop’s main entrance, welcoming you through the doors of its location on Fairfax Avenue.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Casts Off With a Nautical Themed Collection
Having debuted a collaboration last week with Girl Skateboards, Malbon Golf has returned to the helm already with the Yacht Club Collection, a full range of nautical themed seersucker suits and linen polos intended for warm days on the golf course or breezy nights by the water. Fronting the unisex campaign is the eclectic Jesper Parnevik, the Swedish golfer known throughout his career for his eccentric fashion choices, along with daughter Peg Parnevik, a recording artist in her own right.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound and PUMA Close Out the Year With Another China-Exclusive Capsule
A plethora of streetwear enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados have been impressed with JJJJound and its collaborative initiatives this year. The Montreal-based design entity joined forces with the likes of ASICS, New Balance, Reebok and more for special projects, and now to cap off 2022 it’s aligning with. once more...
hypebeast.com
maharishi Looks to 2023 With All-New Pre-Spring Collection
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has had a busy 2022. The London-based label has been consistently producing high-quality general releases which combine streetwear with military influences — such as the “Battle Royale” collection. It has also experimented with footwear with Reebok, and even the world of pedal bikes with its recent Dosnoventa collaboration. Now, the imprint is turning its focus to 2023 with its all-new pre-spring collection.
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Year of the Rabbit Gear Has Surfaced
Arc’teryx is slated to gear up for the 2023 Lunar New Year with a Year of the Rabbit-themed capsule collection. Initial images of the themed fan-favorite hiking and streetwear hybrid brand’s upcoming collection first surfaced on Reddit. The label has not yet confirmed the capsule however, the images that appeared on the Reddit forum are quite compelling given that it will not be the first time Arc’teryx has dropped a Lunar New Year collection.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of All Four New Balance 1906D "Protection Pack" Colorways
New Balance has almost completely revamped its lifestyle line this decade. High-heat collaborations, A-list celebrity partnerships and thoughtful in-line releases have helped them smash every brand stereotype imaginable, and, more impressively, retain much of their core fanbase while bringing an enormous amount of new customers into the fold as well. The brand’s “Protection Pack” drops — retro runners updated with earthy color schemes and jagged suede overlays — are a prime example of this energetic new direction, and a major jolt will be hitting shelves in 2023 with the release of four “Protection Pack” takes on the 1906D.
hypebeast.com
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
hypebeast.com
'Wood Wood 2–22' Looks at the Brand’s 20-Year History
Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood has unveiled its new book Wood Wood 2-22. The self-published work takes a look through time at the brand’s 20-year history. To bring the story to life, a series of sketches, photographs and fragments from previous collections appear in the work. But what’s interesting about their inclusion is their non-chronological construction to mirror the brand’s creative journey. Alongside the included visual content is an interview with the Wood Wood founders and remarks from previous collaborators.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ and Nike's Air Terra Forma Tops This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
It’s not too late to pick up a last-minute Christmas present for your favorite sneakerhead (or yourself). Industry leaders. are joined by New Balance and Reebok as we break down what to look forward to in this week’s lineup of sneaker releases. Before we dig into that, let’s kick things off with a news recap of the past week.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Brings in the Luck With $168,000 USD Earthly Dragon Writing Instrument
Montblanc is ushering in the Lunar New Year with one of its most luxurious writing instruments to date. Named The Earthly Dragon, the fountain pen celebrates one of the most mythical creatures in East Asian culture, the dragon — representing luck, wealth, wisdom, and power. Harnessing that fortune, the...
hypebeast.com
The Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is Going Up for Auction in Paris
RM Sotheby’s has just announced that the Bugatti Chiron Profilée will be offered for sale at auction in Paris on February 1, 2023. The Profilée is an automotive showpiece and is designed with a sweeping fixed tail at the rear — it’s designed to provide stability and control, even when the car is performing at its top speed of 380 km/h. Additionally, the tail also uses negative pressure to draw hot air out of the engine compartment through the use of two interior tunnels in the high-temperature carbon wing.
hypebeast.com
Grotesk Releases Limited-Edition Messi Archival Print
Much of the world is still trying to make sense of the combination of madness and brilliance that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. It was a match that reminded football fans, old and new, why the sport is beloved around the world and like a proper blockbuster, fielded a number of player-personalities that rivaled even the best films and actors. The star leads, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, were nothing short of incredible — showcasing what many now believe the greatest footballer who ever lived against his heir apparent.
hypebeast.com
CFDA Launches Metaverse Exhibition With 60 Digital Recreations of Iconic American Fashion Moments
Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has launched its debut fashion exhibition in the metaverse, titled Fashioning the Shades of American Design. Curated by fashion historian and Assistant Curator of Fashion at the Cleveland Museum for Art, Darnell-Jamal Lisby, the exhibition hosts 60 game-changing...
hypebeast.com
FTMD. Engineers a Rainforest-Inspired Reebok Club C Collaboration
In the last month of 2022, Reebok and its collaborations team have been firing out an abundance of projects. It has linked up with imprints like Maharishi for a military-inspired Classic Leather, Dime for a duo of Workout Plus collaborations and South2 West8 for a second Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge, and now its reconnected with FTMD. for a nature-inspired Reebok Club C.
hypebeast.com
‘Sifu’ to Launch Arenas Mode and Roll Out on Xbox in March 2023
Sifu will finally be debuting its long-awaited Arenas mode in March. French developer Sloclap revealed the news to IGN, sharing that the mode will arrive as part of a free update coming to the game. “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Spyder Fall/Winter 2022 Collaboration
Supreme is rounding off the year with a collaborative FW22 collection with Spyder. American ski-apparel company Spyder, which was founded in 1978 by championship-winning skier and coach, David Jacobs of the Canadian National Ski Team in the 1950s and 60s, aims to bring a refreshed and contemporary look to the sport. Noting the gap in the market for fashion-forward ski apparel, Spyder was born and is now one of the most recognizable brands in the market amongst skiers and winter sports athletes alike. From offering a broadened range of padded ski racing sweaters and pants, as well as racing accessories, Spyder has now entered the world of streetwear, combining the functional athletic structure with streetwear silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Vivid Shades Rule Stone Island’s SS23 Icon Imagery Collection
Stone Island updates its signature Icon Imagery collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season in various vivid yet versatile hues. Furthering the Italian brand’s affinity for technical styles, the collection is comprised of a selection of shell jackets, parkas, windbreakers, hooded pullovers, sweaters and crewneck sweatshirts and overshirts. Livening the outdoor-focused pieces are vivid shades of salmon, lavender, deep plum, jade, sea foam green, dandelion yellow, apricot, lime green, wheat and more.
hypebeast.com
GrowthRing & Supply Revisits Its Hong Kong Classics In "Signature Reborn " Lookbook
Hong Kong‘s GrowthRing & Supply (GRS) is bringing back its classics in a new “Signature Reborn ” collection. Looking back at its defining pre-Project Rising releases as well as its staple Kowloon hoodie, the brand updates the two for a Winter release. As a label that’s rooted...
hypebeast.com
Always Do What You Should Do Enlist Loyle Carner for Collaborative 'Hugo' Collection
Following the release of his third studio album, hugo, London-based rapper Loyle Carner has connected with his friends at British streetwear label, Always Do What You Should Do for a new garment collection that focuses bright graphics across a selection of T-shirts, tracksuits, and even a miniature chess board. Traditionally,...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
