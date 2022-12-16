Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast: Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard-Like Conditions to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night for a storm that will bring widespread accumulating snow and strong winds to Central Illinois. Key Takeaways. Bulk of the snow falls Thursday from late morning through late afternoon. Sharp drop...
onfocus.news
ReadyWisconsin encourages people to prepare ahead of major winter storm
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – With a significant winter storm forecasted to impact much of Wisconsin this week, everyone in the state is encouraged to take steps now to ensure they are prepared. The National Weather Service is forecasting several states in the Midwest will be impacted by a winter...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter storm coming
The harsh weather is expected to impact air and ground travel. What to know before you fly.... Emergency Management urges everyone to make a custom emergency kit for you and your family. Updated: 2 hours ago. 51 people have died in home fires in Wisconsin this year, and residential fires...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
Here’s what the DOT says you should do if you’re stranded in a winter storm
With several inches of snow in the forecast and whiteout conditions expected later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants you to know what to do if you get stranded.
Fox11online.com
Emergency officials warn Wisconsinites to prepare for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, the federal government is urging residents to be prepared. According to Regional Administrator Tom Sivak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Winter Storm Brooklyn is one of the largest storms the agency has seen this season. FEMA is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago snowstorm: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of massive storm expected to bring blizzard conditions
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Northeast Illinois and most of Northwest Indiana ahead of a massive winter storm system expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region later this week. Forecast details for this winter storm are now coming into focus. A far-reaching,...
walls102.com
Blizzard with possible life-threatening conditions en route to North Central Illinois
CHICAGO – If you’re planning on making holiday travels this weekend, weather experts are advising travelers to leave ahead of the winter blizzard that’s headed for North Central Illinois and beyond. Thursday night starts the winter storm watch that’s expected to bring complete white-out conditions with 55 mph wind gusts and freezing temperatures until Saturday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gino Izzi says the blizzard can become a life-threatening situation with the possibility of power outages and stranded travelers.
3 Important Things To Do Before Illinois Gets Walloped By a Winter Storm
By now I'm sure you've heard that the Stateline area is about to get hit by some wicked winter weather and driving conditions...just in time for Christmas. In case you need a recap of the mess that's coming...here's what WIFR's Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson is predicting... We all wished for...
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages could return this week
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
spectrumnews1.com
Public works crews prepare as a storm system looms for holiday travel rush
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — With the potential for a big winter storm later this week, public works crews across Wisconsin are not wasting time getting prepared. A storm coming during the height of the Christmas travel rush could create some unique challenges. The Kenosha County Public Works department said it expects having to plow I-94 when it will be filled with travelers who are making the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago and other southern destinations.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch In Effect Through Late Friday Night
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations over 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night. IMPACTS…Travel...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Meteorologists expect snow, bitter cold in Central Illinois this week
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures to Central Illinois on December 22 and 23. This story will be updated with posts from Chambana Weather meteorologist Andrew Pritchard and the National Weather Service.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0