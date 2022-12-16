ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter storm coming

The harsh weather is expected to impact air and ground travel. What to know before you fly.... Emergency Management urges everyone to make a custom emergency kit for you and your family. Updated: 2 hours ago. 51 people have died in home fires in Wisconsin this year, and residential fires...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX2now.com

Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
MISSOURI STATE
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
WISCONSIN STATE
walls102.com

Blizzard with possible life-threatening conditions en route to North Central Illinois

CHICAGO – If you’re planning on making holiday travels this weekend, weather experts are advising travelers to leave ahead of the winter blizzard that’s headed for North Central Illinois and beyond. Thursday night starts the winter storm watch that’s expected to bring complete white-out conditions with 55 mph wind gusts and freezing temperatures until Saturday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gino Izzi says the blizzard can become a life-threatening situation with the possibility of power outages and stranded travelers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages could return this week

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well. The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Public works crews prepare as a storm system looms for holiday travel rush

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — With the potential for a big winter storm later this week, public works crews across Wisconsin are not wasting time getting prepared. A storm coming during the height of the Christmas travel rush could create some unique challenges. The Kenosha County Public Works department said it expects having to plow I-94 when it will be filled with travelers who are making the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago and other southern destinations.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Through Late Friday Night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations over 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night. IMPACTS…Travel...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Meteorologists expect snow, bitter cold in Central Illinois this week

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures to Central Illinois on December 22 and 23. This story will be updated with posts from Chambana Weather meteorologist Andrew Pritchard and the National Weather Service.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
ILLINOIS STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
