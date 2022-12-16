KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — With the potential for a big winter storm later this week, public works crews across Wisconsin are not wasting time getting prepared. A storm coming during the height of the Christmas travel rush could create some unique challenges. The Kenosha County Public Works department said it expects having to plow I-94 when it will be filled with travelers who are making the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago and other southern destinations.

