Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Gordon Proclaims December 10 ‘Wyoming Day,’ in Honor of Women’s Suffrage
It happened in 1869. That year, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the Women's Suffrage Act bill into law. It would be 50 more years until the 19th amendment, the right of women to vote, would be ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill that recognized December 10...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Washington Examiner
Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas to rank among largest in US this decade
A leak along the Keystone oil pipeline discovered in Kansas this week is poised to be one of the largest onshore crude disasters of the decade and could threaten oil deliveries to the United States at a time when markets have already been strained. Pipeline operators were forced to order...
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case
The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board. The Idaho Republican Party Executive Board includes nine members who are elected by the delegates at the […] The post Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
freightwaves.com
New AB5 case calendar means no California trucking injunction until May, if ever
A federal district court in California won’t hold a hearing for a new preliminary injunction blocking independent contractor law AB5 until May. That means that any hope the state’s trucking sector had that a new preliminary injunction stopping AB5 from enforcement in the state might be handed down by a federal judge is dashed for five more months.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday.
This Is the Poorest City in Indiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
Washington Examiner
Gorsuch suggests Colorado baker forced to go through 'reeducation program'
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch interrogated Colorado 's solicitor general Monday, asking whether the state forced a Christian baker to undergo a "reeducation program" when he refused to create a custom cake celebrating same-sex marriage on the basis that it goes against his sincere religious beliefs. Gorsuch's remark toward Colorado...
Radio Ink
Wyoming Could See New Station
The area east of Yellowstone National Park could soon have a new radio station, according to a report. This week, the website Cowboy State Daily said a startup called Skye Media has filed an application with the FCC to license a new station to the community of Ralston, a census-designated place nestled between the towns of Cody and Ralston about 20 miles away from the Wyoming-Montana border.
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
foodsafetynews.com
A milk pail near the cooler can collect ‘direct’ payments from raw milk consumers in the Cowboy State
Freemont Foods LLC in Riverton, WY, has already won, but the raw milk loophole it has opened up is likely to become a permanent fix to Wyoming’s Food Freedom Act when the Cowboy Legislature meets in Cheyenne next month. The Wyoming Food Freedom Act of 2015 has only seen...
Canada's Alberta province passes bill to ignore federal law
Canada's Alberta province passed a bill Thursday that allows its government to ignore federal laws it deems harmful -- pointing to, for example, measures to curb its oil industry's emissions. The so-called Sovereignty Act is the latest volley in a long-festering feud between Alberta and the national government, which in 2018 imposed a carbon tax and other climate measures to curb CO2 pollution.
Comments / 0