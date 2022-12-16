ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo man arrested for alleged role in July murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 23-year-old Dominique Thomas of Alamogordo, New Mexico was arrested on the 2900 block of Pecan Avenue Friday, for his alleged connection regarding the murder of Augustine Moreno. Augustine Moreno was fatally shot on July 2, 2022, near the intersection of College Avenue and Dewey Lane. The investigation revealed Thomas allegedly […]
Latest desperate smear campaign by leftist convict fails miserably

A desperate smear campaign by a disgraced convicted felon and leftist Alamogordo-based blogger Chris Edwards ended in defeat after a frivilous ethics complaint filed by his partner, Rene Sepulveda, was dismissed by the full State Ethics Commission. The complaint targeted Republican officials in Alamogordo, including Otero County GOP Chairman Josh Beasley, Republican State Representative-elect John Block, and Alamogordo City Commissioner Karl Melton.
