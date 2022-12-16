Mr. James Knotts, age 68, born September 28, 1954, of Ellisville, MS passed from this life on December 15, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle.Bro. Glen Shoemake, Bro. Chris Cromwell and Jeremy Johnson will officiate with burial to follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

ELLISVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO