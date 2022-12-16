Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound after one of the worst losses in NFL history. After the Minnesota Vikings staged a 33-point second-half comeback against Indy in Week 15, head coach Jeff Saturday is shaking things up for the offense. Matt Ryan, who now owns two of the most shocking comeback defeats of all […] The post Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Duvernay gets brutal injury update after IR move
The Baltimore Ravens offense has been struggling mightily as of late, which is why the pending return of Lamar Jackson, which the team is hoping will come in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, is such good news for Baltimore. The problem is that he doesn’t have a ton of pass catchers at his disposal, […] The post Devin Duvernay gets brutal injury update after IR move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72
NFL legend Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. According to Harris’ son, the former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback passed away overnight on Wednesday (Dec. 21). A cause of death has yet to be revealed. More from VIBE.comWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub BrawlTerrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On CameraBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More Allegations NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement regarding Harris’ death. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest...
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills Josh Allen gets injury update after limited practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Bears
After Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, many questioned the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s injury status for Week 16. Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott gave some insight into Allen’s injury in an update that should have Buffalo breathing a sigh of relief. ‘Felt like Forrest Gump’:...
Aaron Rodgers reacts to ‘dumbest article of the season’
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one to never hold back. The QB recently shared a brutally honest reaction in reference to a recent article on the Pat McAfee show. “Let me tell ya, I was made aware of that article,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I’ve […] The post Aaron Rodgers reacts to ‘dumbest article of the season’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Tannehill injury forces Titans to make QB move
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis in Week 16 as Ryan Tannehill continues to nurse an ankle injury. But just for insurance, the Titans have signed former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs to their active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad, per the Tennessean. Dobbs...
Pittsburgh Steelers react to tragic passing of Franco Harris: “He never stopped giving back”
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers running back known for “The Immaculate Reception,” passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday night. The Steelers released a statement about the passing on Wednesday morning. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Week 16 of the NFL season is huge for teams in the league fighting for a playoff spot, but it’s also huge for fantasy football managers looking to make some noise in the playoffs. Not everyone is going to be alive for the postseason at this stage of the season, but still it’s important to take a look at our Week 16 start ’em sit ’em running backs list to see who is worth starting this week.
3 reasons 49ers’ Nick Bosa deserves DPOY over Cowboys’ Micah Parsons
The competition for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year appears to be between edge rusher Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. Here we’ll look at the three reasons why the Bosa deserves to be the DPOY over Parsons.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play
The final play of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former Pats quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked. With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the handoff before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to […] The post Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Geno Smith receives high praise from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Chiefs matchup
As Geno Smith and the Seahawks gear up to take on the Chiefs, Seattle’s quarterback garnished a lot of praise from Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While they will be enemies on the field in Week 16, it doesn’t mean Reid and Mahomes see Smith as an easy matchup.
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
