Read full article on original website
Related
Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix
A glass or two of champagne with Christmas lunch. A cool crisp beer at the beach. Some cheeky cocktails with friends to see in the New Year. There seem to be so many occasions to unwind with an alcoholic drink this summer. But if you’re taking certain medications while drinking alcohol, this can affect your body in a number of ways. Drinking alcohol with some medicines means they may not work so well. With others, you risk a life-threatening overdose. Here’s what you need to know if you’re taking medication over summer and plan to drink. ...
KAAL-TV
Stay Safe!!!
4-7″ of light, fluffy snow will be blowing around big-time with the strong north/northwest wind gusting 40-50 mph at times. This will not only cause the extremely difficult to impossible travel, but also dangerously cold wind chills! Should you become stranded out in the elements, prepared or not, there is no saying when help will get to you, which will make it become a life-threatening situation. Stay safe, prepare, and change and/or postpone travel plans you may have!
KAAL-TV
Tips to keep you safe when winter weather hits
(ABC 6 News) – If you ever find yourself stuck out in the snow, just make sure to have a survival kit ready to go. A blanket and an extra set of gloves and a hat are important for days where there is a lot of snowfall. As wet clothing cools off the body and speeds up the process towards hypothermia. Keeping a blanket in your car is also ideal.
KAAL-TV
Volunteers provide assistance to pet owners
(ABC 6 News) – A person’s love and dedication to their pet is an unbreakable bond. But, for some people, it’s not always easy to keep up with an animals needs, and one group of volunteers in Olmsted County is lending a helping hand. Sawyer, an 8-year-old-...
Comments / 0