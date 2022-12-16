ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
LAKE, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. Jones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 43-year-old Monica Parrett was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
JASPER COUNTY, MS

