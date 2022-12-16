Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO. Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary. […]
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
Mississippi man charged with attempted capital murder of officer; deputy wounded in incident
A Mississippi man is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he reportedly shot and wounded a deputy from Lamar County in a police chase. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge...
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Man charged with shooting Mississippi deputy in the back
A sheriff said a Mississippi man will be charged with attempted capital murder after shooting a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy in the back hours and hitting another deputy’s police vehicle. A deputy, named by WDAM-TV as Steve Pazos, was shot and wounded Friday night while investigating an auto...
WDAM-TV
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. Jones...
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 43-year-old Monica Parrett was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns.
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
