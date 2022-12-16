Read full article on original website
Lowery Dodd Sykes
Lowery Dodd Sykes, age 87, of Laurel, MS passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Mr. Sykes was born in Jones County, MS on January 24, 1935 to W. B. Sykes and Susie Sanders Sykes. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed butcher. He leaves behind three sons, Mitch...
Tracy Lynn Holifield
Tracy Lynn Holifield, 54 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Thursday, June 13, 1968 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home.
Harry Thomas "Tommy" Satterthwaite
Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72 was born December 9, 1950, and passed away December 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate.
Tommy Joe Burkes
Tommy Joe Burkes of Ellisville Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Tommy (TJ) was born to Steve Elmo and Elma Lee Byrd Burkes on June 21, 1934. After graduating from Jones County Agricultural High School and attending Jones County Junior College, Tommy joined...
Terry W. Gray
Mr. Terry W. Gray, age 65, born July 28, 1957, of Laurel, passed from this life on December 13, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held from Monday from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. December 19, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church in the Landrum Community.
Michael Shane Doggett
Michael Shane Doggett was born October 25, 1974 in Laurel, Mississippi and passed away peacefully Saturday December 17, 2022 at Ellisville State School. Michael was dearly loved by all who knew him and we are heartbroken by his passing, but thankful he's been set free from the limitations he endured in this life.
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
James Knotts
Mr. James Knotts, age 68, born September 28, 1954, of Ellisville, MS passed from this life on December 15, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle.Bro. Glen Shoemake, Bro. Chris Cromwell and Jeremy Johnson will officiate with burial to follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pam Hruby
Mrs. Pam Hruby, age 59, of Ellisville who passed from this life on December 13, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. She was born on January 30, 1963. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church of Petal.
Lenora Frances Boyanton
Lenora Frances Boyanton, 81 of Raleigh, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the MS Care Center of Raleigh. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Leaf River Cemetery. Dr. Danny Dickerson will officiate. She was born Friday, June 6, 1941 in Laurel....
Nell Poore
Nell Poore 78 of Laurel, MS passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday December 16, 2022. She was born March 23, 1944. Visitation will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 beginning at 11:30 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with the service to follow at 1:00PM in the Chapel. Rev. Alan McCord will officiate the service. Burial will be in Moss Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
William Henry Hayes Jr.
Mr. William H. Hayes Sr. born December 2, 1934, and passed from this life December 12, 2022. The visitation will be held at Union M.B. Church of Heidelberg Monday December 19, 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. The funeral services will be held at Union M.B. Church at 11:00 Am Monday December 19, 2022, Pastor James McGee Jr. officiating.
Chalmer Latrelle Knight
Chalmer Latrelle Knight, 68, passed away peacefully from this life on December 18, 2022 at his home in Laurel surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 15, 1954, Latrelle was a lifelong resident of Laurel Ms. Latrelle was preceded in death by his father Chalmer Knight, his mother Lucille...
Tina Sullivan
Tina Sullivan, age 53, of Richton passed from this life on December 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 20, 1969. Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at Richton Church of God from 5:30 p.m. - Until. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Richton Church of God, with burial to follow in Richton Church of God Cemetery.
