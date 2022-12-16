ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged

A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. Jones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant. Adams was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Tracy Lynn Holifield

Tracy Lynn Holifield, 54 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Thursday, June 13, 1968 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Tommy Joe Burkes

Tommy Joe Burkes of Ellisville Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Tommy (TJ) was born to Steve Elmo and Elma Lee Byrd Burkes on June 21, 1934. After graduating from Jones County Agricultural High School and attending Jones County Junior College, Tommy joined...
ELLISVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Harry Thomas "Tommy" Satterthwaite

Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72 was born December 9, 1950, and passed away December 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate.
HEIDELBERG, MS

