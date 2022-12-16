Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO. Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary. […]
WDAM-TV
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Mississippi man charged with attempted capital murder of officer; deputy wounded in incident
A Mississippi man is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he reportedly shot and wounded a deputy from Lamar County in a police chase. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
darkhorsepressnow.com
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
WDAM-TV
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. Jones...
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant. Adams was...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
impact601.com
Tracy Lynn Holifield
Tracy Lynn Holifield, 54 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Thursday, June 13, 1968 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home.
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
impact601.com
Tommy Joe Burkes
Tommy Joe Burkes of Ellisville Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Tommy (TJ) was born to Steve Elmo and Elma Lee Byrd Burkes on June 21, 1934. After graduating from Jones County Agricultural High School and attending Jones County Junior College, Tommy joined...
impact601.com
Harry Thomas "Tommy" Satterthwaite
Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72 was born December 9, 1950, and passed away December 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, MS. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate.
