Read full article on original website
Terrence Smith
4d ago
What a brave black man he was to take on racism in Birmingham in the 1950s. Black people in Birmingham are free largely because of Shuttlesworth . He laid the foundation for what Dr. King accomplished in Birmingham.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Summit shopping center hosts menorah lighting ceremony
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham on Sunday to officially mark the first night of Hanukkah. A menorah lighting ceremony took place in the Saks plaza, next to Saks Fifth Avenue in The Summit shopping center. Rep. Phillip Ensler, the only Jewish member of the state legislature, was...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
wvtm13.com
Pets for Christmas may not be a good present for some
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — 'Tis the season to spread love and holiday cheer. However, some gifts may not be the best choice. Pets are common Christmas presents, but this shouldn't necessarily be the case. It's not uncommon for animals to be surrendered and rehomed. Animals require serious commitment, dedication and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern College president meets with lawmakers asking for $30 million to keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College President Daniel Coleman is calling on state legislators to help the private school out of a financial bind. He’s asking for $30 million, or the institution will close. Lawmakers have a big decision to make. Alabama House Rep. Juandalynn Givan is one...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities
Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
Shelby Reporter
Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight
CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
thisisalabama.org
There is something special about Tuscaloosa
“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950
From the files of 1900 Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store. Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building. S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store. Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home. Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter. William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13. Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
wvtm13.com
Helping the most vulnerable during bitter cold temperatures in Birmingham
As temperatures take a plunge this week, shelters across Central Alabama will open their doors to those considered most vulnerable. The homeless population in Birmingham will need extra care this week. Firehouse Ministries says they've been at capacity for the last six months in the shelter. They only have 90 beds, the remain 45 have to sleep on cots.
wvtm13.com
Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
Comments / 1