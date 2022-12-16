ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrence Smith
4d ago

What a brave black man he was to take on racism in Birmingham in the 1950s. Black people in Birmingham are free largely because of Shuttlesworth . He laid the foundation for what Dr. King accomplished in Birmingham.

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Summit shopping center hosts menorah lighting ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham on Sunday to officially mark the first night of Hanukkah. A menorah lighting ceremony took place in the Saks plaza, next to Saks Fifth Avenue in The Summit shopping center. Rep. Phillip Ensler, the only Jewish member of the state legislature, was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Pets for Christmas may not be a good present for some

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — 'Tis the season to spread love and holiday cheer. However, some gifts may not be the best choice. Pets are common Christmas presents, but this shouldn't necessarily be the case. It's not uncommon for animals to be surrendered and rehomed. Animals require serious commitment, dedication and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities

Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight

CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
CHELSEA, AL
thisisalabama.org

There is something special about Tuscaloosa

“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950

From the files of 1900  Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store.  Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building.  S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store.  Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home.  Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter.  William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13.  Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Helping the most vulnerable during bitter cold temperatures in Birmingham

As temperatures take a plunge this week, shelters across Central Alabama will open their doors to those considered most vulnerable. The homeless population in Birmingham will need extra care this week. Firehouse Ministries says they've been at capacity for the last six months in the shelter. They only have 90 beds, the remain 45 have to sleep on cots.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week

Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
ALABAMA STATE

