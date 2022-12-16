George Kittle says 49ers have ‘sensed’ Brock Purdy’s confidence from day one: ‘Just wheeling and dealing’

Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady reportedly ends disastrous night in San Francisco without a shower: ‘F--- that. I’m going home’
Tom Brady's frustrations reached a boiling point on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones changes tune, says odds of signing Odell Beckham Jr. are fading
After weeks of hyping the possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Jones is pivoting and seemingly recognizing that the star wide receiver won't be joining the team.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Former Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews lobbies for job reviewing calls: 'I'd like to be employed by the NFL'
The controversy from Thursday's Seahawks-49ers game sparked calls for the NFL to take action on roughing-the-passer calls. Clay Matthews said he is willing to help.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
Vikings reveal what was said at halftime leading to historic comeback win over Colts
The Minnesota Vikings walked into the locker room at halftime down 33-0. No team has ever come back from that deficit. They walked back into the locker room winners in overtime.
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
NFL legend Franco Harris, known for Immaculate Reception, dead at 72
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris, known for his role in the Immaculate Reception, has died at 72. The team was about to celebrate 50 years of the catch.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
49ers clinch NFC West title behind impressive Brock Purdy
The 49ers are back in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons, as they clinched the NFC West with their win over the Seahawks on Thursday.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0