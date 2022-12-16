First Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive reaches finale
Thursday was the day thousands of donations collected in the Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive were gathered and brought to the Les Schwab Bend headquarters for distribution to organizations and kids across the region. NewsChannel 21's Sam Dagelen was on hand to see how it was going. Thanks so much to all who gave and took part!
