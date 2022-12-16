Read full article on original website
Chico 46
5d ago
The system is to easy on them so they don’t worry about being held accountable they will be back on the streets soon free to do it again
6
Dolfan
5d ago
None of the typicalMouth pieces like Obama, Sharpton Jessie Jackson’s of the world do ANYTHING for the black and impoverished communities other than blame others. Maybe if the leaders and powerful black leaders stepped up and actually tried to teach these communities how to better their situations, then things would change. But we know they wouldn’t want to do that because that would mean they wouldn’t have followers to count on. Think about it folks…
3
Convicted killer already serving life sentenced for 1991 Daytona Beach cold-case murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man already serving life in prison for a 2007 Brevard County murder has now been sentenced for the murder of a Daytona Beach woman who disappeared in 1991. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. 53-year-old Michael Shane Townson withdrew his previous...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando GameStop burglary: Surveillance video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
2 found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
'I'm very sorry': Alleged driver who crashed into Orlando bar out of jail on bond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of driving while impaired and crashing into the Hideaway Bar in Orlando – a crash that injured four people – was released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting bond, and appeared to be remorseful over the alleged incident. "I can’t apologize...
fox35orlando.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
fox35orlando.com
FWC identifies man accused of beating shark with hammer at Florida beach
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. A man seen on video appearing to beat a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach on Tuesday has been identified, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation
Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
WESH
Death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 Central Florida killings
A local man on death row for more than four decades is claiming a victory Monday night in his fight for freedom. A judge has given the green light to new DNA testing in the decades-old case. The hearing lasted less than an hour. But it was the culmination of...
