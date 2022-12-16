ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket before Christmas

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman got an early Christmas gift after winning $1 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Gibbons purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance gains Florida practice

Dental Care Alliance has added a Florida practice to its network. The practice, Advanced Dentistry South Florida in Delray Beach, is led by Richard Staller, DDS, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the DSO. Dr. Staller and his team have served the Delray Beach community for more than 25 years.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
SANFORD, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Florida

The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
ORLANDO, FL

