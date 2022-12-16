Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
fox35orlando.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Florida Weekly
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
fox35orlando.com
Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. His family continues to wait for someone to be held responsible. "I haven’t heard from the investigators at all. It’s been maybe two years now; we haven’t heard anything,"...
WCJB
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
fox35orlando.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket before Christmas
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman got an early Christmas gift after winning $1 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Gibbons purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance gains Florida practice
Dental Care Alliance has added a Florida practice to its network. The practice, Advanced Dentistry South Florida in Delray Beach, is led by Richard Staller, DDS, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the DSO. Dr. Staller and his team have served the Delray Beach community for more than 25 years.
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
fox35orlando.com
Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit. William Rafferty, 25, is facing...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
One-time bonus checks worth $5,000 going out to Americans now – see if you qualify for the boost
HUNDREDS of Americans have received one-time bonus checks worth $5,000 as part of Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, the Sunshine state announced Monday. Over 600 bonuses have been distributed to newly employed law enforcement recruits. While the majority of checks have already been distributed, there are still some...
fox35orlando.com
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
WATCH: Citrus County home infested with rats demolished due to ‘horrible conditions’
A Citrus County home was knocked down on Tuesday after it was found covered with animal feces and 300 rats 'roaming freely.'
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida
The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
fox35orlando.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
fox35orlando.com
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer. The video was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
Comments / 0