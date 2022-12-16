ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge

By Dara Bitler, Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fnb6x_0jkVCZ2W00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday near West 38th Avenue and High Court.

Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage

During their investigation, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said initial reports suggest the victim’s vehicle may have cut off the suspect’s vehicle. After that, police said someone inside the suspect’s vehicle fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle, hitting the victim.

Police continued searching for the suspect on Thursday night. WRPD said the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a black sedan, but no other details were released.

West 38th Avenue was closed from High Court to Vance Street for about an hour while police investigated the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 41

Autumn S
5d ago

wtf is wrong with people these days?!? Get ahold of yourselves!!! Are you that hurt somebody cut you off? Really?!?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Suspect identified in October homicide

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman inside a home in northeast Denver in October. Juan Solis Valenzuela, 22, is wanted in connection with the homicide Oct. 16 in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

1 year later, DPD still searching for leads in shooting of shuttle van driver

DENVER — Police have released photos of two vehicles that they said may be connected to a shooting that killed a shuttle van driver in northeast Denver a year ago Monday. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021 in the area of East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. Denver police said the victim was driving a hotel shuttle van, tailing his own stolen vehicle, when he was shot in the chest. Police said no one else was in the van at the time.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Package thefts nearly double in Denver while arrests drop

DENVER — Thousands of packages are reported as stolen each year in Denver, but 9NEWS found few thieves face accountability. Denver Police Department data shows they have arrested someone in 3.4% of 1,203 package theft incidents so far in 2022. Teresa Gillian, a community resource technician with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Charges filed against wrong-way driver in fatal head-on crash

A man with four prior DUI arrests has been charged in another accident which killed one person and injured three others over the Thanksgiving weekend. Jonathan Lozoya Caldera, 29, of Arvada, is himself still recovering from extensive injuries suffered in the head-on collision. That didn't stop the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, which didn't wait for Caldera's release from the hospital and subsequent booking into jail, as is normal procedure.  Caldera likely won't be out of the hospital for some time, a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department told CBS4. It was Wheat Ridge PD's officers who responded around midnight Nov. 26...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver

Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self

A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy