Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday near West 38th Avenue and High Court.

During their investigation, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said initial reports suggest the victim’s vehicle may have cut off the suspect’s vehicle. After that, police said someone inside the suspect’s vehicle fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle, hitting the victim.

Police continued searching for the suspect on Thursday night. WRPD said the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a black sedan, but no other details were released.

West 38th Avenue was closed from High Court to Vance Street for about an hour while police investigated the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.