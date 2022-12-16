Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Related
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild’s family frustrated about lengthy death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was murdered in Houston, a suspect is in custody. According to Houston Police, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by SWAT Wednesday and charged with the murder. The family of the rapper, whose real name was LePreston Porter, is now...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens to New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
actionnews5.com
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked. The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away. Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are...
blavity.com
GloRilla Doubles Down On Low-Paying Personal Assistant Job, Sparks More Controversy: 'We Tear Each Other Down'
Even though her latest job posting has caused an uproar online, Memphis native GloRilla insists she did nothing wrong. It seems like whenever she shares anything culturally significant, folks quickly remind her about the low-paying job she supposedly filled. She tweeted on a Sunday about her desire for people to...
Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town. It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed. A new study shows the number of homicides for kids and teens continues to grow. This comes after the death of two teens who were gunned down while riding in a car in the Hickory Hill area this weekend.
Man arrested in shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities say
HOUSTON, Texas — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities said. Ivory Duke Williams was taken into custody without incident and charged with the murder of Wild, whose real name was LePreston Porter, during the early hours of Feb. 25 in Houston, according to a city news release.
actionnews5.com
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
actionnews5.com
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
KATV
Southland Casino Hotel completes $320 million expansion
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Southland Casino in West Memphis has completed a $320 million expansion that includes a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor featuring 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, and a variety of bars and dining options. The three-year...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnews5.com
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
Comments / 1