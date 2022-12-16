ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KATV

Southland Casino Hotel completes $320 million expansion

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Southland Casino in West Memphis has completed a $320 million expansion that includes a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor featuring 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, and a variety of bars and dining options. The three-year...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy