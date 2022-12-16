Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Falcons DC Dean Pees cleared to coach after on-field collision
Atlanta Falcons DC Dean Pees, who is on blood-thinning medication, has been cleared to coach after briefly being hospitalized after he collided with a Saints player during pregame warm-ups Sunday.
WTOP
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making his third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday. Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker...
WTOP
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss...
Report: SF Giants lost Carlos Correa over a "pre MLB" injury
Not only did the SF Giants let the Carlos Correa deal fall through. It may have been over a concern in his medicals from nearly a decade ago.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
WTOP
Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta....
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record
1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
