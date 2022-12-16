Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spiral Ham With Cranberry Glaze
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spiral Ham with Cranberry Glaze – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The sweet, tangy glaze that complements this ham looks so pretty!. Ingredients. 1 bone-in fully cooked spiral-sliced ham (8 pounds) 1 can (14 ounces) of whole-berry cranberry sauce. 1 package...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bo
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bo is an adult male Mastiff and Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bo is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and playful. He would be...
explore venango
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. Calm wind. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with...
explore venango
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
explore venango
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
explore venango
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
explore venango
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
explore venango
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
explore venango
SPONSORED: ‘Big Finish’ Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Ford!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Buy now and get 90 days of no payment on most new vehicles at the “Big Finish” Sales Event going on at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Returning lessees can get up to $4,000 bonus cash on a New Ram B Horn Pick up or $1,500 on a New Jeep Renegade Trail Hawk 4X4.
explore venango
DeLynn M. Raymond
DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
explore venango
Eight Franklin YMCA Swimmers Take Home First Place at OC Invitational
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Franklin YMCA Swim team won the 53rd Annual Oil City Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday, December 10. (Pictured above: Franklin YMCA Swim team. Not all team members present.) Eight swimmers representing the Franklin YMCA took home first place:. Barrett Smith –...
explore venango
Marilyn J. Carroll
Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where...
explore venango
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at The Collins House. She was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Joseph F. and Alice V. (Downing) Clark. Patricia attended St. Petersburg Richland Consolidate High School where she was well loved. She married,...
explore venango
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
explore venango
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
explore venango
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
explore venango
Ronald J. McElroy
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Comments / 0