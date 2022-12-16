Read full article on original website
Drake Calls SZA’s ‘SOS’ “Incredible,” Says “Her Loss” Took 4 Months To Create
Drizzy can’t get enough of SZA’s record & also explains how long it took him to complete some of his fans’ favorite albums. SZA’s sophomore effort continues to be the talk of the town and even Drake can’t help but praise the record. After years of fans pleading in her comment sections, SZA dropped off SOS. It was a labor of love that took some time for the world to receive, and now that it’s here, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s growth is audible. Her fusion of several genres is done in a way only SZA can deliver. As SOS sits comfortably at No. 1 on the charts, a clip from Drake’s recent interview commanded attention.
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Talk Bringing Master P & BMF To Harlem, 21 Savage & Nas Collab & Curbing Gun Violence In Hip-Hop
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana share a hilarious story about bringing Master P to Harlem, discuss ending violence in hip-hop, and bond over KRS-One on HNHH’s 12 Days Of Christmas. It’s an annual holiday tradition at this point for Jim Jones to join HNHH for 12 Days Of Christmas....
Baby Tate Airs Out Hitmaka On New Song “Pu$$y R@pp3r”
Baby Tate fired back at Hitmaka’s recent criticism of women in rap with her latest song, “Pu$$y R@pp3r.”. The “Thot Box” producer recently caused an uproar after he said he wanted to hear more women with “strictly bars.” He explained that he wasn’t a fan of “pussy rap,” claiming that it lost its appeal in recent times.
Lil Gotit Reacts After 6ix9ine Mentions Lil Keed To Diss Gunna
Lil GotIt and Dolly White tell 6ix9ine to keep Lil Keed’s name out of his mouth. The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.
Metro Boomin Details Process Working With Young Thug
Metro Boomin recalled his process for working with Young Thug during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.”. Metro Boomin detailed his process for working with Young Thug during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. The Heroes & Villains producer says they would take new records to local clubs to observe the reactions.
Yung Miami Speaks After Diddy Is Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey
In recent weeks, Sean Combs has also been making headlines with Yung Miami, his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, and a YouTuber named Shawntya Joseph. No matter how many times they remind the world that they’re not in an official relationship, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to face flack whenever the latter is seen out and about with another woman. Recently, things have been particularly brutal for the City Girl.
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch
The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & Man
The alleged incident took place back in October in New York City. Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Master P Fires Back At Romeo Miller On IG
Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, went back and forth on social media over the weekend. Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, traded shots on Instagram over the weekend. Miller seems to have blamed the loss of his sister, Tytyana Miller, on Master P neglecting her mental health struggles.
Blueface Punches Chrisean Rock’s Dad Back In New “Crazy In Love” Episode
Elsewhere in last night’s show, the 25-year-old was confronted by his girlfriend’s older brother over their bouts of domestic violence. For some, Sunday is a holy day. For others, it’s the time that they catch up on the latest antics from Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Last night (December 18), the couple’s second episode of their Crazy In Love series aired on Zeus. Much like in the premiere earlier this month, plenty of confrontation ensued. Additionally, we see another physical blowout between the 22-year-old’s boyfriend and her father.
Sauce Walka Showed Out On “Ghetto Gospel 3” Ahead Of His Gang’s RICO Arrest
The words you speak truly do become the house you live in. A few days ago, Houston’s own Sauce Walka delivered his “Ghetto Gospel 3” track exclusively on YouTube. Throughout the nearly four-minute-long song, he raps a lot about the legal system – particularly about serving your sentence like a man.
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
Da Brat Goes Off On Bow Wow For Countering Jermaine Dupri’s “106 & Park” Claim
Dupri says he created the show, something Brat cosigned, but Bow & BET’s former president Stephen Hill claim that’s not the case. Jermaine Dupri recently lit up Hip Hop with a revelation, but it has caused a firestorm involving Bow Wow and Da Brat. While recently on The Goats And Underdogs podcast, the So So Def icon said that the classic, iconic BET show 106 & Park was created by him for Bow Wow. The rapper thrived under Dupri’s umbrella in his youth, and according to the megaproducer, this was another stepping stone for the star.
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
Chika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
The “BALENCIES” artist is making it known whose side she’s on as Thee Stallion’s trial with Tory Lanez wages on. When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”
Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Cops Plea Deal In YSL Case, Denies Snitching
Unfoonk shuts down allegations that he snitched on his brother Young Thug. The D.A. overlooking the YSL RICO case is handing out deals like a Christmas giveaway. In the last week, we’ve seen numerous individuals take deals including from Gunna and YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy. Most recently, rapper Unfoonk copped a deal.
