Santa Claus is now verified on TikTok

Santa Claus has been around for centuries, and while he relies on old-fashioned magic, he's also proving to be a pretty modern guy.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to Zoom with Santa, who took some time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to talk about how he's found a new way to connect with kids: TikTok

Yes, Santa J. Claus (the "J" stands for "Jolly," his middle name) is now on TikTok. He's verified and posting special videos from the North Pole, from recipes to greetings and tidings of good cheer.

"I try to do my very best," Santa laughs of the ever-changing technology. "We're trying to reach a crowd that is very technological these days. It's always wonderful to see some of the very surprised individuals that begin to follow me."

Santa has more than four million followers on TikTok.

He joined back in September 2019 and found it to be a really special way to connect with kids during Covid-19 and people all around the world. He says he loves stopping in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.

"There are very wonderful bakeries in Philadelphia," Santa says. "I am always interested in finding some of the local favorites, as well. I must tell you, Philadelphia is such a beautiful place when flying overhead. There's so very many Christmassy lights."

Vitarelli asked what kind of cookies we should be baking for him and he said: the "yummy round ones."