Read full article on original website
Related
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday takes includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs. Lawmakers are rushing to speed up passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package as they near a...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow for millions
On Wednesday, many Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive this month's retirement payment worth up to $4,194 from the Social Security Administration. The monthly retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are paid to recipients in waves of three, beginning on the second Wednesday of a month. The payments being issued on Dec. 21, the third Wednesday of December 2022, will mark the second payment from the SSA this month and are intended for Social Security recipients born on the 11th through 20th of a month, according to the SSA's calendar.
It pays not to work in Biden’s America thanks to welfare benefits
Most Americans believe, as we do, in a reliable government safety net in America, so that when people fall on tough times or lose their jobs, their families will not go hungry, lose their homes or suffer deprivation. But most Americans also believe that government assistance should be short-term and aimed at quickly getting people back on their feet, into a job and on the road to being financially self-sufficienct and a contributor to our economy. Today’s welfare programs are failing to accomplish that goal. Did you know that families earning half a million dollars a year can receive ObamaCare subsidies? Or...
khn.org
Hundreds of US Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Washington Examiner
Michigan senator received $55,600 from FTX employees before leading crypto bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, received at least $55,600 in donations this year from employees of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that declared bankruptcy after allegedly misusing client funds. Then, Stabenow, who as Agriculture Committee Chairwoman oversees the Commodities Future Trading Commission, a cryptocurrency regulator,...
Washington Examiner
Trump taxes: Boxes of documents seen being wheeled into House committee room ahead of meeting
Committee staffers were seen rolling several boxes of documents into the House Ways and Means Committee room ahead of a meeting on former President Donald Trump's tax documents. The committee will decide on Tuesday whether to release Trump's tax returns publicly after years spent trying to obtain them. The six...
ems1.com
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
Washington Examiner
Speaker privileges: Massive spending bill creates 'Nancy Pelosi Federal Building'
Democratic leaders are scrambling to get their massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill across the finish line before the end of this week, with some Republicans pushing back against unrelated measures they argue are unnecessary to include. Among the 4,155-page spending bill is a number of measures that would...
MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
Washington Examiner
HHS releases Tamiflu from national stockpile to ease shortages amid outbreaks
The Biden administration is making additional doses of a prescription medication used to treat and prevent the flu available to states through the Strategic National Stockpile as bad outbreaks of flu infections afflict the country. States will be able to request doses of Tamiflu from the Heath and Human Services...
AMA
As end-of-life care grows more complex, start here to study up
End-of-life care is complex and challenging for patients and health professionals alike. Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and community sites often have differing definitions and protocols, meaning there is no seamless way to transfer patients from one setting to another. In addition, many physicians lack access to resources to support them in making informed decisions to help their patients.
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid eligibility reevaluations could begin in April
Congress' omnibus legislation to fund the government through September will allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023, The Washington Post reported Dec. 20. The process to roll back the pandemic-era rule that prevented states from booting people from the program comes with guardrails, according to the report....
AMA
AMA statement on Medicare cuts
The AMA is extremely disappointed and dismayed that Congress failed to prevent Medicare cuts next year, threatening the financial viability of physician practices and endangering access to care for Medicare beneficiaries. This 2% cut following two decades of flat payment rates will have consequences on health care access for older Americans. High inflation compounds the threat to practice viability because physicians are the only Medicare providers without annual inflation-based updates. We are deeply worried that many practices will be forced to stop taking new Medicare patients – at a time when access to care is already inadequate. Congress must immediately begin the work of long-overdue Medicare physician payment reform that will lead to the program stability that beneficiaries and physicians need.
vincennespbs.org
Governors want Health Emergency to end
Twenty-five governors – including Governor Eric Holcomb – sent an open letter to president Biden on Monday. They want him to allow the federal COVID public health emergency to expire as soon as this April. State officials say the ongoing emergency declaration has strained state resources. The federal...
Sen. James Sanders’ foreclosure-relief bill could help his own home in foreclosure
A Queens state senator whose home has been in foreclosure for more than a decade could see relief from his creditors if legislation he proposed is signed by Gov. Hochul. Sen. James Sanders’ Foreclosure Process Abuse Prevention Act has already been passed by both chambers of the state legislature in Albany. The bill aims to “thwart and eliminate abusive and unlawful litigation tactics” used by banks. The measure would institute a six-year statute of limitations for which lenders can initiate legal action in foreclosure suits, preventing banks from indefinitely bringing foreclosure lawsuits against borrowers. “If the banks cannot present a fair case...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Feds target Medicare Advantage scam advertising
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is taking steps to protect consumers from scams or misleading advertizing for Medicare Advantage plans that target older adults. A proposed rule would ban ads that have confusing words, imagery or logos, or that don’t specifically mention a health insurance plan by name.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HRSA sends final PRF repayment notices
Providers required to repay Provider Relief Fund payments soon will receive email communications and then certified letters from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The first batch of notices is about to be sent, and HRSA anticipates that it will send out those...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Administration Supplying ‘Free’ COVID Tests
The Biden administration is supplying taxpayer-funded COVID-19 tests to American households as part of its “winter preparedness plan.”. The administration first launched the program in January, but paused it in September, citing a request for additional funding that was stalled in Congress. Officials said the decision was made to “ensure we have a limited supply of tests available in the fall” in the event of a surge.
allnurses.com
Transitioning from Home to Long-Term Care
Specializes in Freelancer, Long Term Care, geriatrics, management. Has 39 years experience. Admitting a loved one to long-term care is often a difficult decision. The past few months or years have been a struggle. There have been numerous trips and admissions to the hospital. The aging adult, family, and healthcare team have made the decision that the time has come to consider placement into a long-term care (LTC) facility.
Comments / 0