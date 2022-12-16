The AMA is extremely disappointed and dismayed that Congress failed to prevent Medicare cuts next year, threatening the financial viability of physician practices and endangering access to care for Medicare beneficiaries. This 2% cut following two decades of flat payment rates will have consequences on health care access for older Americans. High inflation compounds the threat to practice viability because physicians are the only Medicare providers without annual inflation-based updates. We are deeply worried that many practices will be forced to stop taking new Medicare patients – at a time when access to care is already inadequate. Congress must immediately begin the work of long-overdue Medicare physician payment reform that will lead to the program stability that beneficiaries and physicians need.

1 DAY AGO