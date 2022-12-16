ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Hogadon open Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures plummet to unsafe levels

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is open on Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures and windchills become unsafe, the City of Casper said in a press release. “As of 8:30, Hogadon Basin Ski Area is currently open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 21, but staff is monitoring temperatures and windchills and is prepared to close if conditions become unsafe to the public,” the release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident

CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Casper City Council holding final regular meeting of 2022 on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2022. Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the City Council will be asked to give direction as to whether additional funding should be allocated to allow the City Hall remodel project to move forward. That discussion will happen during a pre-meeting work session.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, dangerously cold temps to overtake Casper today through early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming temperatures are poised to plunge today, starting with a high around 23 degrees this morning to a low of minus 24 degrees overnight. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper’s high today of 23 degrees should peak around 8 a.m., falling to around minus 14 degrees during the remainder of the day. Blustery winds with gusts up to 50 mph will bring wind chill values of minus 34 degrees during the day, and as low as minus 50 degrees overnight.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy