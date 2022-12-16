Read full article on original website
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas caroling, pub crawl
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits? The Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The adults-only...
Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading ‘Stay Calm and Dance On’
If you’re looking for a fun, light-hearted and quick read over the holidays (or any time, really) then local author Sharon Obert’s Stay Calm and Dance On might just be the book for you!. What would you do if you discovered your mom was from another planet? (There’s...
WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED
A Facebook post from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2. read:. WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles. Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph. I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high...
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
Hogadon open Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures plummet to unsafe levels
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is open on Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures and windchills become unsafe, the City of Casper said in a press release. “As of 8:30, Hogadon Basin Ski Area is currently open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 21, but staff is monitoring temperatures and windchills and is prepared to close if conditions become unsafe to the public,” the release said.
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident
CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
(VIDEO) Casper City Council holding final regular meeting of 2022 on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2022. Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the City Council will be asked to give direction as to whether additional funding should be allocated to allow the City Hall remodel project to move forward. That discussion will happen during a pre-meeting work session.
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Snow, dangerously cold temps to overtake Casper today through early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming temperatures are poised to plunge today, starting with a high around 23 degrees this morning to a low of minus 24 degrees overnight. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper’s high today of 23 degrees should peak around 8 a.m., falling to around minus 14 degrees during the remainder of the day. Blustery winds with gusts up to 50 mph will bring wind chill values of minus 34 degrees during the day, and as low as minus 50 degrees overnight.
City Council OKs putting Casper City Hall renovation out to bid again; new cost estimate $4.4M
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated that it supports the City of Casper moving forward with putting the redesigned City Hall renovation project out to bid in spring 2023. A contract with Stateline No. 7 Architects for design of the City Hall project was first...
Windchills of minus 50 degrees possible by late Wednesday as arctic blast approaches Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of bitter cold weather will bring temperatures down to minus 26 degrees by Wednesday night, with windchills as low as minus 50 degrees possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The dangerously cold windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as...
