Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
FOX 28 Spokane
Official: 8 killed in attack by gunmen on an Iraqi village
Officials say eight people have been killed and three injured in an attack by gunmen on an Iraqi village previously held by the Islamic State extremist group. The officials say the attack took place Monday evening in the village of Albu Bali, northwest of Fallujah in Iraq. It came a day after an explosive device went off in northern Iraq, killing at least nine members of the Iraqi federal police force who were on patrol. On Wednesday, three Iraqi soldiers were killed when a bomb exploded during a security operation in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.
