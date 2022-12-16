ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One killed, two injured in crash on NB I-25 at East Quincy Ave. in Denver

By Sydney Isenberg
 5 days ago
DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at East Quincy Avenue Thursday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

The two injured people suffered "what appears to be non-life threatening injuries," Denver police said in a tweet .

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the deceased victim's identity once their next of kin have been notified.

Northbound I-25 is closed between Belleview and Hampden avenues, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The northbound I-25 entrance ramp at Belleview is also closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

